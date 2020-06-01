Google adds advanced protection for Nest devices

Google is adding its Advanced Protection Program to Nest devices, the company announced in a blog post on Monday, providing more security for its smart home devices. Previously, a user could use their Google account for the Advanced Protection Program or for Nest, but now they can use both with the same Google account at the same time.

"Since its launch, one of our goals has been to bring Advanced Protection features to other Google products," Shuvo Chatterjee, product manager for the Advanced Protection Program, wrote in a blog post. "We want as many users as possible to benefit from the additional levels of security that the Program provides."

The Advanced Protection program is designed for people at risk of targeted online attacks, such as activists, business leaders, politicians, and journalists. It requires physical security keys, one of which must be used with a password to access the user's account, and restricts most external access to a Google account, blocking unknown applications and fraudulent attempts to access an account. Some advanced Protection features are already built into Gmail, Drive, G Suite, Chrome, Google Cloud, and Android.

Earlier this year, Google released several new security features for Nest, including requiring two-factor authentication for users who have not yet migrated their Nest accounts to Google accounts.

To enroll in Advanced Protection, users need two physical security keys, a primary and a backup, and a phone with Android 7 or higher or iOS 10.0 or higher. Android users can enroll their phones and activate the built-in security key, while Apple users must download the Google Smart Lock app.