Gilead says the drug helped moderately ill coronavirus patients

A California biotechnology company says its experimental drug remdesivir improved symptoms when administered to moderately ill hospitalized patients with COVID-19 for five days.

Gilead Sciences gave few details Monday, but said the full results will soon be published in a medical journal.

Remdesivir is the only treatment that has been shown in a rigorous experiment to help fight coronavirus. A large study led by the National Institutes of Health recently found that it could shorten the average recovery time from 15 days to 11 days in hospitalized patients with severe illness.

The drug is administered intravenously and is designed to interfere with an enzyme that the virus uses to copy its genetic material. It is approved for the treatment of COVID-19 in Japan and is authorized for emergency use in the United States for certain patients.

The company-led study involved nearly 600 patients who had moderate pneumonia but did not need oxygen. All were randomized to receive five or 10 days of the drug plus standard care, or standard care alone. Patients and their doctors knew who was receiving what, limiting the objectivity of the results.

By the eleventh day in the study, those on five days of remdesivir were 65% more likely to improve by at least one on a seven-point scale that included measures such as the need for treatment with a breathing machine, Gilead said.

Ten days of treatment did not prove to be better than standard care alone.

There were no deaths among patients within five days of the drug, two among those within 10 days, and four among patients who received standard care alone. Nausea and headache were slightly more common among those who took the drug.

The study has some limitations, but "there was a control group that helps verify that remdesivir has some benefits," said Dr. Radha Rajasingham, an infectious disease specialist at the University of Minnesota Medical Center in Minneapolis who was not involved in the job. .

Because there are limited supplies of the experimental drug, finding a benefit of five versus 10 days means that more people can be treated, he added.

In a note to investors, Evercore ISI analyst Umer Raffat noted that the study's primary goal was shifted by half, from the percentage of patients discharged within two weeks to the improvement scale after 11 days.

"A fair amount of critical data," such as discharge information, has not been released, he wrote.

