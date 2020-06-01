Gersh Chiefs equals donations with Black Lives' causes of life; Dialogue of vote to generate projects – Up News Info

Gersh Agency leaders Bob and David Gersh issued an internal letter to staff pledging support for Black Out Tuesday, and they plan to match donations made to Black Lives Matter causes. The brothers have also pledged to "start a more proactive dialogue with studios and production companies … to develop projects and publish the stories of underrepresented people and clients. See their letter below:

We want to thank everyone for their response to our previous email and we want to reiterate our commitment to match the flow of donations that have been made so far today. Just to clarify, please send your donation receipts to Gabrielle Reiner at [email protected]

We want to make it clear again that the company stands unequivocally with our black and brown colleagues and community. We totally agree that Black Lives Matter! Tomorrow we will participate in "Black Out Tuesday" in solidarity with others. We must continue to ensure that everyone is treated with dignity and fairness. All this violence, both overt and covert, must stop.

In addition to supporting our community through donations, Gersh is committed to starting a more proactive dialogue with studios and production companies. We will work to develop projects and publish the stories of underrepresented people and clients. It is through prioritizing the representation of ideas and stories that often go unnoticed that we as a company can help make a positive difference in our industry and communities. Another way to change the direction of this country is to VOTE! Let our elected officials know that we want change now. Here's the link to register to vote today. https://vote.org

Additionally, prior to COVID-19, a Diversity Task Force was created to identify ways the Company can make diversity a priority within the company and the clients we represent. As we move forward in these times, we want to hear and support the initiatives in which each of you is involved. Please send your ideas to [email protected]

On a personal note, we are overwhelmed with sadness and pain. We are here for you and have your support. Together, we must all unify for peace and humanity.

Bob and David