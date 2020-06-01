German Army tests new MG4 A3 machine gun – Upnews Info

The German armed forces, the Bundeswehr, are testing a new variant of the MG4 A3 light machine gun, according to a recent service press release.

The German Federal Office for Bundeswehr Equipment, Information Technology and In-Service Support (BAAINBw) asked the Zweibrücken Army's 26th Airborne Brigade to test the new weapons system in detail.

The advanced version of the MG4 light machine gun designed and developed by the German manufacturer of firearms Heckler & Koch. It meets all these requirements perfectly and offers the latest technological advances. Provides unmatched performance characteristics: Due to its low recoil, the shot is easily controllable, providing high target precision. Its great effectiveness and combat range, optimal firing speed and simple handling make it a weapon unlike any other.

In addition to a fresh coat of paint, the new version of the MG4 also got a new 4 × 30 rifle scope. The weight is now around 8.6 kilograms.

After three weeks of testing and 7,000 injections, the findings are now being evaluated. Along with the Army Development Office and the Heckler & Koch company, the latest improvements are being made so that the weapon can be delivered to troops next year.