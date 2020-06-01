George Kittle doesn't want a 49ers tight end contract; wants "a George Kittle deal,quot;

George Kittle's contractual situation is worth looking at due to the combination of two factors. The 26-year-old All-Pro is right to aim for a salary far above what the best NFL wingers earn. And the 49ers, if they choose, could get away with it without paying Kittle what he wants.

And what he wants, his agent Jack Bechta recently told the NFL Network, appears to be somewhat more akin to what the top NFL receivers are doing.

"I don't care about the tight end market," said Bechta, via ESPN. "They pay me to make a deal with George Kittle."

MORE: The 25 highest paid players in the NFL

Kittle is slated to earn $ 2.13 million (including a performance bonus) in 2020, the fourth and final year of a rookie contract that has averaged $ 674,572 per year since the 49ers recruited him in the fifth round in 2017. Which it's a joke compared to the money Kittle's top competitors are making.

Below are the NFL's highest-paid tight ends in terms of average annual salary, via Spotrac:

Hunter Henry, Chargers – $ 10,607 million Austin Hooper, Browns – $ 10.5 million Travis Kelce, Chiefs – $ 9.4 million Rob Gronkowski, Buccaneers – $ 9 million Kyle Rudolph, Vikings – $ 9 million Zach Ertz, Eagles – $ 8.5 million Jimmy Graham, Bears – $ 8 million Jared Cook, Saints – $ 7.5 million Darren Waller, Raiders – $ 7.45 million Tyler Higbee, Rams – $ 7.25 million

Yes, Kittle earning about a quarter of Jimmy Graham's salary in 2020 would be ridiculous given the undeniable impact of the former, but the 49ers do have influence. In theory, San Francisco could let Kittle play next season at his current salary, and then the franchise will identify him in 2021.

Hunter Henry's tag amount this year makes him the highest-paid tight end in the NFL at $ 10.6 million, which is presumably far less than the salary Kittle is seeking. In that regard, if Kittle is seeking wide receiver-like money in the $ 15 million or more range, even a second consecutive tag in 2022 would save the 49ers money.

But don't expect too much hardball from a team that seems to value a player who was a crucial part of his Super Bowl career last season.

"George is not going anywhere," 49ers general manager John Lynch recently told KGMZ-FM 95.7 The Game. "We're going to work hard to try and make it happen. I think they have motivation just to re-establish the tight end market, just like we do for him. It's just finding that sweet spot, where's that."

"When that happens, I don't know. But we are working hard, like them, to try to make that happen. George is going to be part of the 49ers for a long, long time."