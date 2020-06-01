George Floyd's Son Says Violent Protests Will "Not Solve Anything,quot; Rather Joins Peaceful Demonstration

# Roommates, as riots continue to unfold across the country in response to the murder of George Floyd, your son has a message for all those involved in violent protests. Quincy Mason Floyd disagrees with the number of violent protests taking place across the country and says they will "not solve anything."

@Newsweek reports that George Floyd's estranged son Quincy Mason Floyd decided to attend a peaceful march in memory of his father over the weekend in Bryan, Texas, and expressed his thoughts on the violent protests across the country after the murder of his father. Quincy firmly stated that violence will not "solve anything,quot; and that he instead chooses the peaceful way to make his voice heard while honoring his father.

Quincy explained how he feels about the peaceful protests by his father, saying "I am really excited about all of this. Everyone comes out and shows him love. I love this. All of this moves me very much." He followed those sentiments with a strong opinion of the riots, looting and violence that occurred: "Breaking things, will not solve anything. My dad is at peace, and we have to be the ones to deal with all this stress. It is going to be difficult to overcome it day by day, "he said.

Quincy Floyd noted that he had not had a close relationship with his father for quite some time and did not immediately realize that his father was the man in the video killed by Derek Chauvin. However, he admitted that his mother pointed to his father's identity before the video began to circulate widely in the media and online.

Quicny said:

"I didn't recognize who he was until Mom called and told me. She said," Do you know who that guy was? "I said no. She said," That's your father. "He was crying. It's been a long time since I saw it ".

As previously reported, former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was arrested and charged with third-degree murder in the death of George Floyd. His bail was set at $ 500,000 as he is currently in a maximum security prison awaiting his first court hearing.

