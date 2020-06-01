George Floyd's protests go global: see solidarity countries

Around the world, protesters show their support for George Floyd.
As thousands of Americans attended protests in major U.S. cities this weekend, social media has shown that this movement has gone global.
Choreographer Parris Goebel He was found at a peaceful protest in New Zealand where hundreds walked the streets.
"We may be on the other side of the world, but we are with you. All ethnicities, all ages and all walks of life appeared today. Very proud of New Zealand. #BLACKLIVESMATTER #ENDRACISM," she wrote on Instagram to her 1.6 Millions of followers "Today's peaceful protest in Auckland, New Zealand was incredible. When we joined, we were powerful. Thank you @mahlete__ for organizing this and thank everyone who came out. #BLACKLIVESMATTER."
Instagram posts in Paris included videos and photos from the march where participants chanted "Black Lives Matter,quot; while holding various posters.
New Zealand is not alone. In a video obtained by Carl Nasman for NBC News, the protesters traveled to the United States Embassy in Berlin, where they applauded in unison to show their support for George.
At the United States Embassy in DublinHundreds of peaceful protesters knelt on one knee. And in the photos that were posted online, similar protests took place in London and Amsterdam.
For those who wonder what George's family thinks of all the protests, his brother Terrence floyd appeared in Good morning america Monday morning to shed some knowledge.
Terrence described his brother as a "gentle giant,quot; having to do with "peace and unity,quot;.
"When you talked to him, he always wanted to motivate you, no matter what you went through," Terrence shared with Robin Roberts. More protests are scheduled today in several major cities around the world.
"E! Solidars with the black community against the systemic racism and oppression that is experienced every day in the United States," the network said in a statement on May 31. "We owe it to our black staff, talent, production partners, and viewers to demand change and responsibility. To be silent is to be complicit. #BlackLivesMatter."