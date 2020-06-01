George Floyd's protests go global: see solidarity countries

Around the world, protesters show their support for George Floyd.

As thousands of Americans attended protests in major U.S. cities this weekend, social media has shown that this movement has gone global.

Choreographer Parris Goebel He was found at a peaceful protest in New Zealand where hundreds walked the streets.

"We may be on the other side of the world, but we are with you. All ethnicities, all ages and all walks of life appeared today. Very proud of New Zealand. #BLACKLIVESMATTER #ENDRACISM," she wrote on Instagram to her 1.6 Millions of followers "Today's peaceful protest in Auckland, New Zealand was incredible. When we joined, we were powerful. Thank you @mahlete__ for organizing this and thank everyone who came out. #BLACKLIVESMATTER."

Instagram posts in Paris included videos and photos from the march where participants chanted "Black Lives Matter,quot; while holding various posters.