George Floyd's death has been declared a homicide as autopsy results reveal that he died of suffocation

As previously reported, George Floyd's family hired a private coroner to perform an autopsy on George's body. That autopsy has just confirmed that George died of suffocation, and his tragic death has been declared a homicide.

According to ABC News, the independent autopsy found that the murder was "caused by suffocation due to compression of the neck and back that led to a lack of blood flow to the brain."

The examiners reportedly found that weight on the back, handcuffs, and body position are some of the main factors in George's death because they impaired the ability of his diaphragm to function.

Initially, the coroner who handled George's first autopsy reported that his finding did not reveal any physical evidence to support a diagnosis of traumatic suffocation or strangulation.

Instead, the report cited Floyd's previously underlying health conditions, including coronary artery disease and hypertensive heart disease.

"The family and I reject this idea … that the police officer's knee on George's neck for almost nine minutes was not the closest thing to his death," attorney Benjamin Crump said in a statement before the autopsy. Independent.

The previous medical examiner's office also released a statement saying:

"The autopsy alone cannot answer all questions related to the cause and form of death, and must be interpreted in the context of relevant investigative information and informed by the results of laboratory studies."

As we previously reported, Officer Derek Chauvin was arrested and charged with third degree murder and involuntary manslaughter after being seen on camera with his knee around George Floyd's neck.