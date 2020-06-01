George Floyd's brother Terrence visits the site of his brother's death

A week later George Floyd died at the hands of the Minneapolis police, his brother Terrence floyd He visited the site where his brother was killed.
United by the reverend Kevin McCallTerrence held a prayer vigil in honor of his late brother and received a great deal of support from protesters gathered at the scene.
Addressing the crowd with tears in his eyes, he began: "I understand that they are upset, but as already said, I doubt that they are half as upset as me. So, if I'm not here crazy, if I'm not here exploiting things, yes not here ruining my community, what are they doing? what are they doing? they are not doing anything? because that will not bring my brother back everything. he can feel good for the moment, just like when you drink, but when he comes down you wonder what you did. "
"My family is a peaceful family," he continued. "My family fears God. Yes, we are upset. But we are not going to bear it; we are not going to be repetitive."
He also addressed the protests and demonstrations taking place across the country, with citizens calling for justice.
"In every case of police brutality, the same thing has happened: they protest, destroy things and don't move," said Terrence. "You know why they don't move? They're not their stuff. They're our stuff. So they want us to destroy our stuff. We're not going to move. So let's do this differently. Let's do this differently." "
Recalling George's legacy, Terrence added: "My brother moved here from Houston and I used to talk to him on the phone. He loved it here. He started driving trucks. He was good. So I very much doubt, no, I know, he I don't want them doing this. "
"And as the Rev. McCall said:" Peace to the left. Justice to the right, "he said, leading the crowd in a chant inspired by McCall's words." That's what I'm talking about. From the Floyd family, thank you. Thanks for the love. Thanks for the flowers. Thank you for the beautiful monuments. Thank you,quot;.
Earlier in the day, Terrence joined Good morning america& # 39; s Robin Roberts and opened up about how he's been dealing with George's loss.
"It's been devastating, I feel like I'm still a little callous about it," Terrence shared in the ABC News interview. "But I have people in my corner just being there for me, so going there tomorrow, I just want to feel my brother's spirit."
Painting an image of his brother's character, he shared: "When you talked to him, he always wanted to motivate you, no matter what you were going through," adding that George was a "gentle giant,quot; who was referring to "peace,quot; and "Unit."
"E! Solidars with the black community against the systemic racism and oppression that is experienced every day in the United States," the network said in a statement on May 31. "We owe it to our black staff, talent, production partners, and viewers to demand change and responsibility. To be silent is to be complicit. #BlackLivesMatter."