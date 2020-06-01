George Floyd's brother Terrence visits the site of his brother's death

A week later George Floyd died at the hands of the Minneapolis police, his brother Terrence floyd He visited the site where his brother was killed.

United by the reverend Kevin McCallTerrence held a prayer vigil in honor of his late brother and received a great deal of support from protesters gathered at the scene.

Addressing the crowd with tears in his eyes, he began: "I understand that they are upset, but as already said, I doubt that they are half as upset as me. So, if I'm not here crazy, if I'm not here exploiting things, yes not here ruining my community, what are they doing? what are they doing? they are not doing anything? because that will not bring my brother back everything. he can feel good for the moment, just like when you drink, but when he comes down you wonder what you did. "

"My family is a peaceful family," he continued. "My family fears God. Yes, we are upset. But we are not going to bear it; we are not going to be repetitive."