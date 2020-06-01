George Floyd's brother calls for change and condemns destructive unity

George Floyd& # 39; his brother Terrence floyd he is speaking after his brother's death.
It's only been days since George was killed by the Minnesota Police Department, prompting a call for justice. On Monday morning, Terrence joined Good morning america& # 39; s Robin Roberts via video after traveling from New York to Minnesota to visit the site where his brother died.
"It's been devastating, I feel like I'm still a little callous about it," Terrence shared in the ABC News interview. "But I have people in my corner just being there for me, so going there tomorrow, I just want to feel my brother's spirit."
Terrence went on to say that his brother was a "gentle giant,quot; referring to "peace,quot; and "unity,quot;.
"When you talked to him, he always wanted to motivate you, no matter what you went through," Terrence shared, adding that his brother always saw the "bright side,quot; of things.
Terrence, who called his brother a "peaceful motivator," also spoke about the turn some protests have taken and if his family is concerned, that will take away his call for justice.
"I feel like it's outshining what's happening because, as I said, it was about peace, it was about unity … the things that are happening now, you can call it unity but it's a destructive unit," Terrence said. "It's not what it was about. That's not what my brother was about."
"It's okay to get angry, but channel your anger to do something positive or make a change in another way because we've already walked this path," Terrence continued. "Anger … damaging his hometown is not the way he would want."
In the midst of this call for change, E! News stands in solidarity with the black community against the systemic racism and oppression that is experienced every day in the United States.
"E! Solidars with the black community against the systemic racism and oppression that is experienced every day in the United States," the network said in a statement on May 31. "We owe it to our black staff, talent, production partners, and viewers to demand change and responsibility. To be silent is to be complicit. #BlackLivesMatter."