George Floyd's brother calls for change and condemns destructive unity

George Floyd& # 39; his brother Terrence floyd he is speaking after his brother's death.

It's only been days since George was killed by the Minnesota Police Department, prompting a call for justice. On Monday morning, Terrence joined Good morning america& # 39; s Robin Roberts via video after traveling from New York to Minnesota to visit the site where his brother died.

"It's been devastating, I feel like I'm still a little callous about it," Terrence shared in the ABC News interview. "But I have people in my corner just being there for me, so going there tomorrow, I just want to feel my brother's spirit."

Terrence went on to say that his brother was a "gentle giant,quot; referring to "peace,quot; and "unity,quot;.

"When you talked to him, he always wanted to motivate you, no matter what you went through," Terrence shared, adding that his brother always saw the "bright side,quot; of things.