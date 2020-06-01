George Floyd protesters block roads in Walnut Creek, Santa Rosa, East Palo Alto – Up News Info San Francisco

WALNUT CREEK (Up News Info SF) – Authorities in North Bay, Peninsula and East Bay were busy early Monday morning when protesters blocked the lanes of various highways.

In the late afternoon on Monday, the California Highway Patrol said that Interstate 680 in Walnut Creek was blocked in both directions just before 6 p.m.

Protesters entered I-680 at the North Main Street exit and stretched across all lanes of the freeway. Police and CHP officers were seen confronting protesters and after approximately 45 minutes the highway was reopened.

Previously, Santa Rosa police tweeted about protesters blocking the northbound lanes of US Highway 101 shortly after 5:15 p.m. Drivers were advised to avoid Highway 101 until further notice.

In East Palo Alto, CHP closed the entrances and exits of the University Avenue freeway after protesters marched onto US 101, briefly blocking lanes in both directions.

KCBS Traffic's Twitter account tweeted about the freeway blockade at 4:45 p.m.

About half an hour later, the account posted that protesters had pulled off the highway and traffic was moving again.

The peace protest was in contrast to the closure of Highway 101 in San José on Friday, when protesters smashed windows of vehicles that were caught in the traffic jam that protesters created that afternoon.