George Floyd protesters block Highway 101 in Santa Rosa, Palo Alto – Up News Info San Francisco

PALO ALTO (Up News Info SF) – Authorities in North Bay and on the Peninsula were busy early Monday morning when protesters blocked the lanes of US Highway 101 in Santa Rosa and Palo Alto.

Santa Rosa police tweeted about protesters blocking the northbound lanes of US Highway 101 shortly after 5:15 p.m.

A group of protesters has just arrived on Northbound Highway 101, blocking traffic. Avoid Highway 101. Updates to follow. – Santa Rosa Police (@SantaRosaPolice) June 2, 2020

Drivers were advised to avoid Highway 101 until further notice.

In Palo Alto, CHP closed the entrances and exits of the University Avenue freeway after protesters marched onto US 101, briefly blocking lanes in both directions.

KCBS Traffic's Twitter account tweeted about the freeway blockade at 4:45 p.m.

About half an hour later, the account posted that protesters had pulled off the highway and traffic was moving again.

The peace protest was in contrast to the closure of Highway 101 in San José on Friday, when protesters smashed windows of vehicles that were caught in the traffic jam that protesters created that afternoon.