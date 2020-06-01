George Floyd died of suffocation from strong pressure, according to an independent autopsy – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – George Floyd's family released the results of an independent autopsy on Monday, contradicting the original by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office.

Ben Crump, the family's attorney, says his private autopsy found evidence to show that his cause of death was mechanical suffocation from sustained strong pressure. The report calls the form of death murder.

The doctors who completed the autopsy say they acknowledge the toxicology reports and other medical information necessary for a final report, but their preliminary findings show that the pressure on Floyd led to a lack of blood flow to the brain. They believe he died on the scene. That said, there were no physical findings of traumatic suffocation or strangulation.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office says Floyd had heart disease and probably died from a compilation of police restrictions, underlying health conditions and possible toxic substances in his system.

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin is charged with murder and manslaughter in Floyd's death. Three other now former officers have not been charged.