George Floyd Death to looters "as much as" officers "- Up News Info

At a press conference held Monday by Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, the city's police chief, Michel Moore, initially sought to blame those who promote violence.

"Last night," Moore said, "just under 700 arrests. Of that, just under 70 were to loot and steal."

On the incident that sparked the protests, the death of George Floyd after his arrest by the Minneapolis police, Moore said: "His death is in his hands, as much as in those officers."

After Garcetti resumed the podium, he called the boss again to clarify those comments.

Chief Moore said that, reflecting on his words, he had no intention of blaming protesters for the death of George Floyd.

"I did wrong when I said his blood was on his hands," said Moore, "but his actions certainly do not serve the enormity of his loss." What its name should mean is the catalyst for change. I regret the comments of that characterization, but I do not regret, nor will I apologize to those who are creating destruction. Your memory deserves better.

"His death was at the hands of those police officers," said Moore. "What I saw there was not right."

As the chief spoke, images shown on local television of looters stormed a Rite Aid at Sunset and Gower in Hollywood.

"We must turn a corner," implored Moore.

"We strive to support and ensure that people's voices are heard … that cannot be heard due to violence."