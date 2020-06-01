George Floyd death cause revealed in independent autopsy

New details regarding the death of George Floyd.

On Monday afternoon, an independent autopsy ordered by George's family found that his death was "caused by suffocation due to compression of the neck and back that led to a lack of blood flow to the brain."

"Independent examiners found that weight on the back, handcuffs, and positioning were contributing factors because they impaired Mr. Floyd's ability to diaphragm to function," the report told E! News from George's family attorney stated. "Based on all the evidence, the doctors said it now appears that Mr. Floyd died on the scene."

The news comes a week after a video showed a white police officer nailing George to the ground next to his patrol's rear tire with his knee to the man's neck.

Officer Derek Chauvin, who was identified as the man who knelt on George's neck, was arrested and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter on Friday. He was among the four officers fired last week for his role in George's arrest. ME! Derek's lawyer has been contacted for comment. It has made no public comment on the charges.