George Floyd death cause revealed in independent autopsy

Courtesy of Ben Crump Law
New details regarding the death of George Floyd.
On Monday afternoon, an independent autopsy ordered by George's family found that his death was "caused by suffocation due to compression of the neck and back that led to a lack of blood flow to the brain."
"Independent examiners found that weight on the back, handcuffs, and positioning were contributing factors because they impaired Mr. Floyd's ability to diaphragm to function," the report told E! News from George's family attorney stated. "Based on all the evidence, the doctors said it now appears that Mr. Floyd died on the scene."
The news comes a week after a video showed a white police officer nailing George to the ground next to his patrol's rear tire with his knee to the man's neck.
Officer Derek Chauvin, who was identified as the man who knelt on George's neck, was arrested and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter on Friday. He was among the four officers fired last week for his role in George's arrest. ME! Derek's lawyer has been contacted for comment. It has made no public comment on the charges.
The FBI and the Minnesota Office of Criminal Enforcement continue to investigate the incident that originally started because George had been handcuffed for allegedly passing a bogus $ 20 bill at the corner store.
Since the incident went viral, protests have taken place around the world as millions of people stand in solidarity with the Black Lives life movement.
From Los Angeles and New York to London and Dublin, protesters have staged peaceful protests to honor George.
Members of George's family, including his younger brother Terrence floyd He also traveled to the scene where he passed away.
"When you talked to him, he always wanted to motivate you, no matter what you went through," Terrence shared on Good morning america before describing George as a "gentle giant,quot; referring to "peace,quot; and "unity,quot;.
After participating in a prayer vigil with Terrence today, George's family lawyer released a statement.
"Not only must all officers responsible for the death of George Floyd be imprisoned, but also officers who assault innocent victims across our country should be criminally responsible," Sanford Rubenstein shared with E! News.
"E! Solidars with the black community against the systemic racism and oppression that is experienced every day in the United States," the network said in a statement on May 31. "We owe it to our black staff, talent, production partners, and viewers to demand change and responsibility. To be silent is to be complicit. #BlackLivesMatter."