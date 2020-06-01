George Clooney Says Americans Stopped Racism Vaccine In Powerful New Trial

WENN

By sharing his thoughts on the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police officers, the Oscar winner expresses his pessimism that continued Black Lives Matter protests will lead to change.

George Clooney calls for a "systematic change" in law enforcement in the United States as part of a powerful new trial, published Monday, June 1.

The Oscar winner was horrified by the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police officers last week (May 25), and unlike many other celebrities, he is not convinced that the continued Black Lives Matter protests lead to a change.

In his essay, published by The Daily Beast, the actor writes: "There is no doubt that George Floyd was killed. We saw how he was breathing for the last time at the hands of four policemen."

"Now we see another challenging reaction to the cruel and systemic treatment of part of our citizens as we saw in 1968, 1992 and 2014. We don't know when these protests will subside. We hope and pray that no one else is killed. But we also know that very little will change "

He adds: "The anger and frustration we see once again on our streets is just a reminder of how little we have grown as a country from our original sin of slavery. The fact that we are not really buying and selling other human beings they are no longer a badge of honor. "

"We need a systemic change in our law enforcement and in our criminal justice system. We need policymakers and politicians that reflect basic equity for all of its citizens alike. Not leaders who stoke hatred and violence as if the idea shooting the looters could be something less than a racial whistle. "

He added that calling the tide of racism in American culture "our pandemic," in 400 years we have not yet found a vaccine. "

He infuriates: "It seems like we've stopped looking for one and are trying to treat the wound individually. And we sure haven't done a good job of it … just remember that we created these problems so we can fix them."

African-American Floyd was killed by suffocation when a white police officer knelt down on his neck while lying facedown on the ground for almost nine minutes. Floyd passed out at the scene and was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.