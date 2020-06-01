George Clooney calls racism a pandemic in an essay on George Floyd

Charles Dharapak / AP / Shutterstock
George Clooney is using its massive platform to speak out and show its support for the black community.
The A-list actor and philanthropist wrote an essay for The daily beast Monday morning it was titled "George Clooney: America's Greatest Pandemic is Anti-Black Racism."
In the published article, the 59-year-old star discussed recent nationwide protests in the United States and also called for "a systemic change in our law enforcement and criminal justice system."
As Clooney said, racism in the United States is "our pandemic,quot; and one for which no one has found a cure.
"This is our pandemic. It infects us all, and in 400 years we have not yet found a vaccine," he wrote. "It seems that we have stopped looking for one and are trying to treat the wound individually. And surely we have not done a good job about it."
He continued, "So this week, as we wonder what it will take to fix these seemingly insurmountable problems, just remember that we created these problems so we can fix them."
"There is only one way in this country to achieve lasting change: vote," he said.
The actor also noted how recent protests across the country reminded him of those in the 1990s. He also shared that. George Floyddeath reminded of Eric GarnerIn 2014, since they both pleaded with the police, "I can't breathe."
The news of Floyd's death appeared on Monday, May 25. In a video of the incident, which was captured by passers-by and distributed online, a Minneapolis police officer (later identified as Derek Chauvin) pinned Floyd to the ground and knelt on his neck. Three other officers appeared to be waiting as Floyd repeatedly stated that he was unable to breathe.
According to an independent autopsy ordered by Floyd's family, he died at the scene. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner released his own autopsy findings on Monday, June 1, claiming that Floyd died of "cardiopulmonary arrest complicating law suppression, restriction, and neck compression." .
Days after Floyd's death, Chauvin was charged with murder and third-degree involuntary manslaughter. At this time, the other three officers involved have not been charged, however, they have been fired from the Minneapolis Police Department.
"Is it 1992? Did we just hear a jury tell us that the white cops we saw taped hundreds of times hitting Rodney King weren't they guilty of their obvious crimes? Is it 2014 when Eric Garner was executed for selling cigarettes by a white cop who strangled him while we were watching him? His words "I can't breathe,quot; were forever etched in our minds, "wrote Clooney.
"How many times have we seen people of color killed by the police? Tamir Rice, Philando Castile, Laquan McDonald. There is little doubt that George Floyd was killed, "he continued." We saw how he took his last breath at the hands of four policemen. Now we see another challenging reaction to the cruel and systemic treatment of part of our citizens as we saw in 1968, 1992 and 2014. "
He explained that while we don't know when the protests "will subside," we can "wait and pray that no one else is killed."
"The anger and frustration we see once again on our streets is just a reminder of how little we have grown as a country from our original sin of slavery," he shared. "The fact that we are no longer buying and selling other human beings is no longer a badge of honor. We need systemic change in our law enforcement and criminal justice system."
George added: "We need politicians and politicians who reflect basic equity for all of their citizens equally. Not leaders who stoke hatred and violence as if the idea of shooting looters could be anything less than a racial whistle." Bull Connor it was more subtle. "
You can read Clooney's full essay at The daily beastThe website of
Also, the actor is not the only celebrity to issue a statement in response to Floyd's death. Beyoncé, Selena Gomez, Harry Styles, Lizzo and many others have spoken.
Several stars have also participated in protests nationwide in recent days. You can see that list here.