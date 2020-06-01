George Clooney calls racism a pandemic in an essay on George Floyd

George Clooney is using its massive platform to speak out and show its support for the black community.

The A-list actor and philanthropist wrote an essay for The daily beast Monday morning it was titled "George Clooney: America's Greatest Pandemic is Anti-Black Racism."

In the published article, the 59-year-old star discussed recent nationwide protests in the United States and also called for "a systemic change in our law enforcement and criminal justice system."

As Clooney said, racism in the United States is "our pandemic,quot; and one for which no one has found a cure.

"This is our pandemic. It infects us all, and in 400 years we have not yet found a vaccine," he wrote. "It seems that we have stopped looking for one and are trying to treat the wound individually. And surely we have not done a good job about it."

He continued, "So this week, as we wonder what it will take to fix these seemingly insurmountable problems, just remember that we created these problems so we can fix them."