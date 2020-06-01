Genelia Deshmukh dedicates a sweet note to her son Rahyl on his birthday



Genelia Deshmukh has one of the most entertaining pages on Instagram. The funny Tik Tok videos of the actress with her husband Riteish Deshmukh leave us divided. But today he published a heartfelt poem he wrote for his son Rahyl.

Today is the birthday of Rahyl, the youngest son of Genelia and Riteish, and the actress wrote a sweet note for her son on Instagram. She shared some adorable photos with him. Calling her amazing son and even embarrassing Spiderman, this is what dearest mom had to say: & # 39; RAHYL … Just when she thought she knew what love was, someone so small and so precious came to remind me how it's BIG Love .. Rahyl I want you to know that you were always wanted, wanted, prayed and you will always be loved because you are my favorite thing of every day. Happy birthday baby boy. Spider-Man just lost his awesome #thebestboyintheworld #mysonshine tag for you. "

What a warm and loving wish, right? Genilia and Riteish, together with their son's Riaan and Rahul, form a charming family.