Gal Gadot suggests that there might be some romance between Wonder Woman and the Kristen Wiig character in the upcoming & # 39; Wonder Woman 1984! & # 39;

During a new interview, the actress teased a few details about the upcoming Wonder Woman 1984 movie, including the fact that there could be some & # 39; sexual tension & # 39; between her main character and Cheetah from Kristen Wiig! Gal Gadot did not shy away from spoiling a bit about the relationship of the two women in the film, enough to spark excitement, not that he lacked it!

After all, the movie is one of the most anticipated releases of the year and many people have been waiting for it, especially due to the quarantine.

Gal, Kristen, Chris Pine and Pedro Pascal, who star in the upcoming film, shared some details during an interview for SFX Magazine.

That being said, could there be an onscreen romance between Gal and Kristen?

Fans have been speculating that a scene from the trailer shows the women on a dinner date, so the interviewer couldn't help but ask about it.

"Oh, for something lesbian?" Kristen asked, and Gal quickly added, "The sexual tension is always there, I can tell you that!"

Of course, the answer is quite playful and mysterious, but it's definitely not a confirmation, so DC fans will just have to watch the movie and find out.

One thing that is known is that there is no romance between these two characters in the original comics, but who knows? Anything could happen in the adaptation!

At the same time, director Patty Jenkins revealed that this film is "clearly about Steve (Trevor)," who is Wonder Woman's love interest in the first film: "The whole story was about Steve. It's a love story with Steve. There was no room for two for Diana. "

As you probably remember, Steve actually died in the first movie, but it looks like he came back from the dead in the second installment. How and why that happened remains to be seen!



