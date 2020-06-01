Framed for murder, actor Jamal Trulove on George Floyd and docus on 72 USC Trojans, own case – Up News Info

EXCLUSIVE: Shortly after Jamal Trulove celebrated its grand opening The last black man in San Francisco At the premiere of the movie Sundance, the San Francisco Board of Supervisors voted to approve a $ 13.1 million settlement for Trulove after it was discovered that police had charged him with the murder of a friend in 2007, serving six years earlier. that a new trial exonerated him and found two police officers deliberately fabricated evidence and did not reveal exculpatory material.

Trulove is using his freedom and resources to tell illuminating true stories, and he has two documentaries that excite him. One is called Black and white: the best team that almost never was, in which he is associated with Eterne Films CEO Steve Riach. It tells the story of how racial integration created arguably the best team in the history of college football: the 1972 USC Trojans. The consensus of the National Champion was so pervasive that universities across the country, including in the Deep South, they rushed to join their own teams recruiting black players. The film will be told by surviving players and coaches, opponents, and never-before-seen footage.

Separately, Tru Narrativ: an association between Trulove and Sentwali Holder (Live) – they are also working on a documenta series with the job title Framing Trulove. He will recount his ordeal after 10 years of being convicted of the 2007 murder of his friend Seu Kuka, who was shot in a public housing project in San Francisco. Sentenced to 50 years in prison, Trulove served six years in maximum security prisons until his unjust sentence was overturned, leading to the landmark civil court sentence against the San Francisco Police Department.

We interviewed for this story before George Floyd's murder, but I thought it would be deaf not to ask how the events of the past week made him feel, after he paid such a high price for what a San Francisco civil jury found a serious judicial error.

"With the death of George Floyd, deep-seated feelings resurface," said Trulove. “I can address this on a deeply personal and immersive level. I have experienced real trauma from these systematic racial injustices, some of them exposed in the public record, many of them not. And even given this, from Ahmaud Arbery to George Floyd, I feel an even deeper pain in my soul.

"I have been waking up physically crying and sick to my stomach," he said. "When I look at what happened to me almost a decade ago, when the San Francisco Police Department accused him of murder, which turned out to be false before a civil jury, I see an endless cycle of hatred and oppression. Minnesota is another Ferguson. But what about the Black Wall Street that burned down in Tulsa, Oklahoma in 1921? When a 19-year-old black man was accused of assaulting a white woman. Sounds familiar? She looks eerily similar to Central Park "Karen" – Amy Cooper – making a false statement about Harvard's educated brother Christian Cooper. What's my point None of this is new. It is disgusting, discouraging and has to stop!

"How do I feel about the riots and protests that have turned violent? I don't tolerate violence, but when people hurt, when the system seems to justify egregious actions by the police, district attorneys, and judges without those responsible for the despicable behavior being held accountable, what remains? People will react. Call it exaggeration, but this is what happens, "he said.

"How do I feel about all the officers involved in the murder of George Floyd? It seems the County District Attorney is looking for a reason not to charge anyone other than someone who was created by the police, I say lock them up in the evidence that we can all clearly see. It is unanimous with multiple recorded videos that should go to jail with potentially harsh sentences. On the hood it is called "soccer numbers"; his sentence is "x" number of years because it looks like the numbers on a soccer jersey. We are not talking about quarterbacks or kickers.

"The sad part is that the oppression will not end with the assassins of George Floyd who, hopefully, will be brought to justice," he said. "This ends with the voting of the oppressors from the Oval Office to the DA office to the chambers of the judges. This ends with a scrutiny of the police officers at the Academy level. This ends with educating the children of the oppressors to love and respect human life no matter what they look like. This ends with education and employment of people of color nationwide for those who lack those resources, so we have hope in our communities. That will reduce the crime rate, as well as selected corrupt cops in our neighborhoods. That's what we need. Real change. Not changing that just sounds good on social media. Now the question is who will take those steps, preferably people who don't look like me. , to do what needs to be done. "

Despite Trulov's strong reaction, his partner in the USC document said that Trulove brings a notable lack of bitterness to the soccer project, and how coach John McKay's decision to change recruiting tactics altered soccer. important university.

"What drew me to Jamal was a healthy prospect of wanting to use this to do something good rather than wallow in bitterness, even if that would have been understandable," said Riach.

Trulove thanked the team that emerged from the civil rights struggle of the 1960s and how USC movements that included the start of Jimmy Jones, one of the first black quarterbacks on a major show, changed the game. To say Jones was great is an understatement. He was part of the first all-black playing field at the big college dance. In his senior year, he ran for 2,400 yards and threw 40 touchdowns, leaving USC with an undefeated record and a victory in the Rose Bowl. He was the first African-American quarterback on the cover of Sports Illustrated. The outlook for black quarterbacks in the NFL was as bad as in college, and he took his talent to Canada, where he led the Montreal Alouettes to a Gray Cup victory in 1974. While at USC, he led the team. at a crucial moment that changed the color landscape of college football.

"They went down to Birmingham, Alabama, in a game organized by John McKay and Bear Bryant, who knew that for the South to integrate into college football, something dramatic had to happen," said Riach. “They set up a game in 1970, when everyone had an open date on their agenda. The USC integrated team demolished Alabama and gave Bryant what he needed for the change. They had no black players, and most of the teams in what we know today as the Southeast Conference were not integrated at all. Bear Bryant's Crimson Tide was the giant and he knew that for the South to integrate, Birmingham had to see it. USC thrashed Alabama, with a team that by then was an equal mix of black and white players. Bryant used that as a way to start integrating his team. "

Jones disappeared when the integration strategy produced an even stronger team at 72, with a team that had an equal racial mix and included such highlights as Lynn Swann and Anthony Davis. "It was 12-0, they dominated everyone," said Riach. "They played the most difficult calendar in the country in '72. They defeated six of the top 20 ranked teams, averaged 39 points per game in attack and yielded 11 points per game. They ended up sending 34 players from that list to professional football, something that was not known at the time. "

As for the documentary series on Trulov's own story, it will tell how an aspiring artist was basically framed, something he believes happens more often than people think. "The harsh reality that grew up in projects … you know, the police just don't care, and I was someone who … you know, I wasn't the guy who ran away from the police. I wasn't the guy who sold drugs or anything like that, but it was in my community and the cops just didn't like that, "he said. "He wasn't the usual suspect, but he was kind of popular at the time because he was going to a reality show. That may have been something. I don't know, but ultimately there are no limits when it comes to the police within these communities who want to be in jail. If they want you to be in jail, they generally do whatever it takes to do it, and in my case, that's exactly what they did, "he said.

"Even a year after the incident, I lived in New York City, they were trying to force someone else to say I did, which ultimately gave them the arrest warrant because they pressured this schizophrenic drug addict who He was arrested". in her car with a gun in her lap, drugs in her pocket, a 7-year-old girl in the back, with her husband facing a felony order. So she said whatever they wanted to hear, "he said. "That got them an arrest warrant. And when he broke what he had said … ultimately, he never testified. In fact, he apologized through his lawyer and let us know that he told them he lied, but then, when he read the police report, the officer involved just said at the end of his findings, his testimony is extremely credible. "

I asked Trulove if he felt his imprisonment was reduced to a simple black and white thing.

"I wouldn't necessarily say it's black and white, but even more so because it's black and brown." San Francisco had a rich history about a lot of Latinos and black people here during the great migration from the south, you know, in the 40s, 50s, 60s and 70s, but when they made the transition you know, come to San Francisco and the city tourism, that's what ultimately developed these projects. And they treated black and brown people in these projects as if we were meat, and that's what I've seen grow in the 1980s. It's also kind of poor, but typically, these things are happening to African Americans. "

Trulove said the best he did was reject a silent agreement, opting for a trial that turned into a much larger agreement and giving him the ability to discuss what was done to him.

"They were saying, 'Here, take this $ 2 million and shut up, and if I had done that, I would have fallen under the same umbrella as many other people who come home after 18 or 20 years. Who end up settling for two or three million dollars and they still have the label legally condemned, "he said. “If those people had gone to trial, perhaps they could also have shown that they were framed. I knew I had to go to trial in my civil case, willing to potentially lose. That's why so many people make those deals, because they don't want to miss out on opportunities to get a few million dollars after doing all that time. For me, it wasn't about the money. It was about setting a precedent. I mean, getting these officers to collude and support each other and come together when it comes to their job is to get a conviction no matter … "

Trulove said he never lost faith, even when he separated from his family and faces a 50-year sentence.

"I didn't, and I told myself that even though I was sentenced to 50 years to life in prison and they wanted me to die in prison, I told myself that every year that I don't go home, I'm going to go to House". the next one, "he said." So I looked at it like it was an annual sentence every year. Ultimately, it's what helped me pass the time, but I never lost faith or hope of going home. "