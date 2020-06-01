Four Conclusions to MLBPA's Really Reasonable Plan for the 2020 MLB Season

The MLBPA counterproposal to kick off the 2020 MLB season is a bit tricky, a bit far-fetched, and is a single Vin Diesel appearance far from being the plotline of a "Fast and Furious,quot; movie, but hey, at least they are trying.

On Sunday, ESPN's Jeff Passan reported that the MLB Players Association submitted its counteroffer to MLB to start a season. It seems quite reasonable, aside from current circumstances: a 114-game regular season that runs through October, players who have the right to choose not to participate at any time, and the playoff expansion that seems more like a bargaining chip for future labor negotiations.

Let's be clear: MLB will almost completely reject the proposal, because that's the way the negotiations are, and if the Passan report does mean anything, it could open the door to more reasonable requests from the property side.

These are some of the most important conclusions of the proposal:

That's much of games

Like many games. In the MLBPA proposal, 114 games would be scheduled to play between June 30 and October 31, which seems like a logistical nightmare, considering they would have 123 days to participate in those 114 games. MLB recently came up with an 82-game season that featured quite an absurd sliding scale for players.

While there are typically around 18 days off scheduled during an MLB season, questions like rain, travel and more have to come into play with the MLBPA proposal. Obviously, extending the season until October allows some of that to represent a more reasonable and logistically plausible year.

MLB must be satisfied that players want and are willing to play much more than 82 games, but it seems that the playoffs are a must in this situation, and it is something that is not fully explored in the Passan report.

Playoffs expansion? Playoffs expansion.

This seems like something released to appease ownership and television networks for future negotiations, reminder that the CBA will expire after the 2021 season, folks, so it's an interesting tactic to use here.

Personally, I find nothing wrong with the current state of the MLB postseason. The addition of the second wild card has added urgency and importance to winning a division in the closing months of the season, even if the prospect of a 98-win team losing to an 85-win team is "unfair." Of course, baseball is not based on a single game but on series, which is why hatred for the wild card is understood.

The soliloquy aside, the idea of ​​playoff expansion for the next two seasons seems like a bargaining chip not just now, but for the future, when MLB was already talking about potentially expanding the playoffs. It is a bold strategy, Cotton.

Players have the right to choose not to participate

This could be the most interesting part of the whole thing.

The MLBPA proposal states that players have the right to "choose not to participate in the season," so if no one wants to play, they will not have to. That being said, how do teams go about filling the charts? Is there a deadline for when players can choose not to participate?

Players considered "high risk,quot; with respect to the coronavirus could still be paid, while those who do not want to play for fear of contracting COVID-19 will not.

With a proposed season start date of June 30, that means players would have to be on or off right now, as Matt Damon in "Ocean & # 39; s 11." Teams would have to find a way to fill those spots on the roster right away, which means minor league players would have to enter the fold quickly.

And what if, say, a Clayton Kershaw or Mike Trout decides not to play? How do teams deal with salary, length of service, and free agency? Again, there are many, many details that need to be elaborate and fast. But it's a good way for players to take care of other players right away and not put pressure on anyone who doesn't want to play to take the field.

Minimum payment concessions

Players don't want to lose money, as the owners say. Finances seem to be the only thing keeping MLB and MLBPA so separate in discussions, and players, who are entitled to fight for as much money as possible, still don't seem to be willing to commit to that. .

The 114-game season, playoff expansion, and Home Run Derby or All-Star Game during the offseason all talk about that idea, so it's good enough for players to try to find more ways to give a little. more while keeping their finances intact The MLBPA is also asking for a cash advance of $ 100 million on wages, further alleviating the owners' salary burden.

So really, the pressure has returned to the owners. Are they continuing to cry badly and point to their bloody cash flow, or do they turn around and respond with someone more reasonable than to expect the highest stars in the game to receive massive cuts?

The clock is ticking.