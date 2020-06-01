Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price Issues Curfew "in the interest of public safety,quot; – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

Matilda Coleman
FORT WORTH () – In the "interest of public safety," Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price has executed an emergency declaration and implemented an 8 p.m. curfew.

Price tweeted the ad Monday morning.

Their decision comes after a night of peaceful protests, which became aggressive overnight in the western part of the seventh Fort Worth area.

Protesters blocked traffic on the West 7th Street bridge, forcing police to use tear gas to disperse the crowd. It was the first time that protesters blocked the bridge over the Trinity River since marches began across the country following the death in custody of George Floyd last Monday in Minneapolis.

Around 10:30 p.m., Fort Worth officers used tear gas to blow the crowd off the bridge after protesters were there for several hours.

Fireworks were also lit in the area towards the officers.

During the night, some companies were destroyed and looted.

At least 76 people were arrested overnight in Dallas the first night the curfew was implemented there.

