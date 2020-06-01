Former Trivia HQ star Seth Rogowsky to unveil new virtual fronts: Up News Info

Comedian Scott Rogowsky, former face of the famous mobile game HQ Triva and host of the talk show Abaseball ChangeUp for the sports streaming service DAZN, will present the reconstituted IAB NewFronts, which will feature a virtual first version the week of June 22.

The co-hosts of the five-day presentations, where nearly 30 digital companies will describe the accelerated change and audience behavior on the broadcast, include TVR (E) co-founder and principal analyst V Alan Wolk, Bon Appetite Test Kitchen Video presenter Clair Saffitz, Marketplace Tech presenter and senior editor Molly Wood and Cheddar business presenter Nora Ali. Friday's host has yet to be confirmed. Featured presenters range from Facebook, YouTube, and Roku to Snap, Crackle Plus, and Tubi. There will also be a highly anticipated debut appearance by TikTok, owned by Chinese company ByteDance and featuring a wave of rumors from its exploding user base and its new CEO, Kevin Mayer, who recently jumped from Disney.

The annual NewFronts were founded by Digitas, Google / YouTube, Hulu, Microsoft, and Verizon Media (formerly AOL and Yahoo) in 2012 to complement Upfront's traditional broadcast and cable presentations. Like those events, the NewFronts had been live until this year when the coronavirus pandemic forced it to go online. See the calendar here :: iab.com/events/newfronts-2020/

"Scott, a digital pioneer, is the perfect choice to host this year's first virtual NewFronts," said David Cohen, IAB President. "His irreverent approach to the media is exactly what this event needs: it will help us analyze what is really happening and why it is important as we all navigate our new broadcast future."