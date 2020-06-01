For two days Get up to 70% discount on Hudson Jeans at Nordstrom Rack

Up to 70% Hudson Jeans The | Nordstrom shelf

Time to give your denim collection an update. For the next two days, Nordstrom Rack will give you up to 70% discount on Hudson Jeans collection. Both in the men's and women's sections. There are a wide variety of items with great discounts and a handful of them exceed 70% of their original price.

Shorts, skirts, jackets and T-shirts. There is also a wide variety of colors and patterns. Not everything is dark or light wash. This cute black and white leopard print skirt It's marked at $ 53. Gray jeans are as classic as blue ones. and there is a great pair 59% off in the men's section with all available sizes. Don't worry, ladies, there are shorts to meet your summer needs. shortie to capri.

Free shipping on orders over $ 100 and sale ends June 3.