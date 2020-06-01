Floyd Mayweather reportedly agrees to cover George Floyd's funeral costs

Positive TSR Images: The tragic death of George Floyd has impacted people around the world, causing unrest in the black community and in the affected family. Floyd Mayweather stepped forward to lend a big hand, covering the costs of George's funeral!

According to Hollywood Unlocked, Floyd personally contacted George Floyd's family, as he was "distraught,quot; after learning that Officer Chavin was being charged with murder and third-degree manslaughter.

Mayweather reportedly contacted the Floyd family and promised to pay for the three funeral services that are held in George's honor. The ceremonies are reportedly taking place in Houston, Minnesota and Charlotte, and the family is planning a fourth service elsewhere.

See this post on Instagram TSR STAFF: Brianne D! @beedev_ _____________________________________ #TSRPositiveImages: The tragic death of #GeorgeFloyd has impacted people around the world, causing unrest in the black community and among the affected family. #FloydMayweather stepped forward to lend a big hand, covering the costs of George's funeral! _____________________________________ According to @HollywoodUnlocked, Floyd personally contacted George Floyd's family as he was "distraught,quot; after learning that Officer Chavin was being charged with murder and third-degree manslaughter. _____________________________________ Floyd allegedly contacted the Floyd family and promised to pay for the three funeral services that are held in George's honor. The ceremonies are reportedly taking place in Houston, Minnesota and Charlotte, and the family is clicking on it in our bio link to read more. A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on June 1, 2020 at 11:55 a.m. PDT

As previously reported, George Floyd died during an arrest, after Officer Chauvin and other officers held George with one knee to his neck.

Even though George told officers he couldn't breathe, he died of suffocation.

Please continue to pray for the family and friend affected by this tragedy, Roomies!