Finding euphoria on the Bangkok food scene

With travel restrictions around the world, we have released a new series, The world through a lens, in which photojournalists help transport it, virtually, to some of the most beautiful and intriguing places on our planet. This week, Louise Palmberg shares a collection of photos of the markets and food stalls in Bangkok.

Earlier this year, looking for inspiration beyond the New York food scene (and not yet blocked by the Covid-19 spread), I spent two weeks visiting and documenting life between fresh markets and vendors hawkers in and around Bangkok.

It was an unlikely itinerary as tourists to Thailand often spend only a day or two in the capital before heading south to the country's many islands.