Finding euphoria on the Bangkok food scene

With travel restrictions around the world, we have released a new series, The world through a lens, in which photojournalists help transport it, virtually, to some of the most beautiful and intriguing places on our planet. This week, Louise Palmberg shares a collection of photos of the markets and food stalls in Bangkok.
Earlier this year, looking for inspiration beyond the New York food scene (and not yet blocked by the Covid-19 spread), I spent two weeks visiting and documenting life between fresh markets and vendors hawkers in and around Bangkok.
It was an unlikely itinerary as tourists to Thailand often spend only a day or two in the capital before heading south to the country's many islands.
But, energized by Thailand's rich culinary heritage, I ventured: by train, motorcycle taxi and tuk-tuk: in endless scenes and exchanges.
What surprised me most of all was the mobility of the various food operations. At the Maeklong railway market in Samut Songkhram, some 40 miles southwest of Bangkok, an active railway line cuts a clean path directly through the vendors' stations; their awnings and umbrellas are retracted, with a few centimeters to spare, every time a train arrives and departs.
The aromas here are rich and spicy: smoked, cured, dried, and fresh seafood, along with many forms of meat, both raw and cooked. The awnings above the stalls create a gloomy atmosphere punctuated by thin streaks of dancing light.
In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, which has been linked to the sale of wildlife at a market in Wuhan, China, practices in Some of the Bangkok markets have expressed concern about the possible spread of disease between animals and humans, although nothing openly problematic ever drew my attention.
The views on the train journey to and from the market were equally fascinating. I looked at my fellow travelers, their hair blowing in the wind, and watched the steady stream of Sea salt farms sparkle in the distance.
At the nearby Damnoen Saduak floating market, vendors pass by in wooden boats overflowing with produce – fruits, vegetables, noodles, spices, flowers.
A vendor, now in his 80s, said he had been serving boat noodles here for 60 years.
At the Khlong Toei market, one of the largest and most trafficked in Bangkok, I lost my way in a maze of small alleys, and despite spending several hours here, experienced only a small fraction of what was on offer.
Observing the vendors themselves is impressive: their balance, their efficiency, the fluidity of their movements. I watched, paralyzed, like a woman fried spring roll wrappers in a large skillet, expertly making three at a time. The dexterity and precision of his movements were truly fascinating.
The markets here attract a good number of tourists. But they are also essential for local chefs and restaurateurs. It is common to see games of tuk-tuks and motorcycles full of vegetables, which will soon be shown as fresh ingredients in dishes and bowls throughout the city.
Although I didn't know it at the time, this trip would turn out to be the last for a while. Lately I find myself thinking about all the moments of closeness: scurrying down alleys in a crowded market, or sitting on brightly colored plastic stools in narrow street stalls, or sipping beers alongside new acquaintances. It's hard to reconcile those moments with my current reality, where I'm stuck alone in my Brooklyn apartment for months, talking to no one but my plants.
For a time, that dissonance made it difficult for me to look back at the photos and videos of my trip; He longed for the warmth and excitement he had just experienced. But as time passed, I settled in the silence of my quarantine, now I can see them with a certain affection. In the end, there is no doubt that I left with abundant creative inspiration, both from the people I met and from the many food cultures in which I was invited to participate.
Louise Palmberg He is a Swedish photographer and director living in New York. You can follow his work in Instagram.