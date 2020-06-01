Finally a set date for Michiganns to recover bottle deposits – Up News Info Detroit

Due to a halt in bottle deposit returns from Governor Whitmer Executive Orders COVID-19, The Detroit News today reported that the Michigan Treasury Department said retailers may begin receiving bottle returns on June 15.

As previously reported, Michigan residents are estimated to have returnable cans and bottles worth $ 50 million. That's a lot of pennies. With an estimated 70 million cans and bottles stacked every week across the state, retailers and recyclers will have their hands full for months on materials processing. This is good as supplies of recycled materials used in can and bottle manufacturing have become scarce, and bottle manufacturers in the beverage industry have had to resort to new materials. Having recycled material available for beverages will ultimately benefit consumers by keeping beverage packaging costs lower.

The Detroit News reports that retailers who have a bottle return area housed in the front of the store, or in their own separate area, where reverse vending machines are commonly housed, may begin receiving bottle returns on the 15th. .

Retailers can set a daily return limit and COVID-19 protection measures must be implemented. For most stores, you may see a limit of $ 25 per day, with possible limited hours, as advance bottle shops in garages everywhere will have store workers replacing containers in reverse vending machines more frequently.

The Treasury Department told Detroit News: "During this initial phase, retailers should limit the volume of beverage containers returned weekly to no more than 140% of their average weekly collection volume for the period April and May 2019,quot; .

For those who decided to recycle their bottles on the sidewalk, instead of withholding them for return, the state takes the money from the unclaimed deposit known as escheat, with approximately 75% going to the Cleaning and Redevelopment Trust Fund, and the other 25% remaining Back to retailers.

These lost deposit leaks are time consuming, in 2018 Michigan had a record $ 42.8 million in unclaimed bailouts or unclaimed bottle deposits. It is possible that due to Coronavirus measures, the money the state gets from the seats could be much higher.

