Filmfare Recommends: Best Sonakshi Sinha Movies

Sonakshi Sinha has become known for her cunning and enthusiasm, not to mention her sex appeal since she debuted alongside Salman Khan in Dabangg (2010). Her earthiness has made her an instant hit with the masses. And she is one of the few actors who has the ability to act to match her charm and on-screen presence. On the occasion of his birthday, we share a list of the best movies of his decade-long career so far.

Dabangg (2010)

Director: Abhinav Kashyap.

Cast: Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Sonu Sood, Vinod Khanna, Dimple Kapadia, Anupam Kher

It was a total paisa vasool movie and also marked Sonakshi Sinha's debut. Sonakshi's on-screen presence, as well as her simmering sensuality, were noted in the film. The film introduced us to the coolest cop in the world of Hindi cinema: Chulbul Pandey, played by Salman Khan. Chulbul adores his mother (Dimple Kapadia), respects his stepfather (Vinod Khanna) and is affectionate towards his stepbrother Makkhi (Arbaaz Khan). We see his Rajjo (Sonakshi Sinha) courtship, which brings a ray of sunshine to his troubled soul. Her happy life becomes lucky when Chedi Singh (Sonu Sood) murders her mother. Chedi tries to harm his entire family, but Chulbul overcomes all obstacles. When he finds out about Chedi's involvement in the murder of his mother, Chulbul strangles him to death.

Rowdy Rathore (2012)

Director: Prabhu Deva

Cast: Akshay Kumar, Sonakshi Sinha, Nassar

It is a new official version of the 2006 Telugu movie Vikramarkudu. Akshay Kumar plays a dual role: that of a petty scammer, Shiva, and his policeman, the brave and honest Vikram Rathore. The policeman is seriously injured and his colleagues transfer him to Mumbai for treatment. There, they bump into Shiva and use him to placate Vikram's daughter, Chinki, who looks like him. Vikram dies saving Shiva and his daughter from the thugs who had come to kill him and were attacking Shiva thinking he was Vikram. When Shiva finds out the truth about the officer, he promises to return to the village where Vikram was posted and fix things. Sonakshi stars as Paro, Shiva's love interest, in the film. At first, she hates him for being a scammer, but when she sees he's using his wits for a good cause, she also joins the fight. Her chemistry with Akshay was one of the film's talking points.

Sardaar's Son (2012)

Director: Ashwni Dhir

Cast: Ajay Devgn, Juhi Chawla, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjay Dutt, Arjan Bajwa, Mukul Dev, Vindu Dara Singh

It is a new version of the Telugu hit Maryada Ramanna (2010). Jassi Randhawa (Ajay Devgn) and Sukhmeet Kaur Sandhu (Sonakshi Sinha) meet on a train and fall in love. The problem is that they belong to clans at war. Jassi, who had been living in London all this time, feels that the enmity would have been forgotten after 25 years, but it is not. The only way out for him is to become a guest in the Sandhu house because for them, the guest is God. He proceeds to do it and he and Sukhmeet have a series of misadventures before things get fixed. The movie was basically a chain of loosely linked slapstick gags. It turned out to be another massive hit on the actress' kitty.

Lootera (2013)

Director: Vikramaditya Motwane

Cast: Ranveer Singh, Sonakshi Sinha

People were shocked to see Ranveer Singh in this vintage romance inspired by O. Henry's heartwarming story, The Last Leaf. He was not his usual bouncy character, but he showed the world that he can play roles that also require him to portray the theater. He plays a scammer who breaks through Sonakshi Sinha's heart and home and one day takes off with family heirlooms. Later, he meets his death from tuberculosis in an impoverished position. Feeling remorse and guilt, he stays with her and cares for her until she recovers. She is convinced that she will die when the last leaf falls from a tree seen from her window and to give her hope, he makes sure that it does not happen. It was a moving love story inspired by Ray's movies. Both Sonakshi Sinha and Ranveer Singh were highly praised for their nuanced acting, but oddly this well-made film did not perform well at the box office.

Vacation: A Soldier is Never Out of Order (2014)

Director: AR Murugadoss

Cast: Akshay Kumar, Sonakshi Sinha, Sumeet Raghavan, Freddy Daruwala, and Govinda

It is a remake of the Tamil movie Thuppakki (2012). Virat Bakshi (Akshay Kumar) is a captain in DIA, a secret branch of the army. He comes to Mumbai on vacation and his parents want him to get married. He meets Saiba Thapar (Sonakshi Sinha) at his insistence and rejects them at first, but then quickly falls in love with her. Her marriage plans skyrocket to hell when she learns of a terrorist plot to attack Mumbai through the sleeper cells. Activate your own team in the city and try to counter the terrorists' plans. Saiba becomes your emotional anchor in the midst of all this. A cat-and-mouse game occurs between him and the terrorist brain (Freddy Daruwala), which ends with Virat ending the brain and its agents once and for all. The film was admired for its stylized action. Sonakshi's character was that of a multidisciplinary athlete and she really worked hard in the gym to see the role.

Force 2 (2016)

Director: Abhinay Deo

Cast: John Abraham, Sonakshi Sinha, Tahir Raj Bhasin

It is a sequel to Force (2011). DCP Yashvardhan (John Abraham) receives a coded message from his friends, a RAW agent, that someone is killing RAW agents one by one. The RAW high command agrees, and since he is a stranger, he does so by the task force formed to eliminate the threat. He is assigned a RAW KK agent (Sonakshi Sinha) and the two discover that this is not a terrorist attack but rather a plan of revenge prepared by the son of a disgraced RAW agent. They discover that the murderer Rudra Pratap (Tahir Raj Bhasin) may have a real cause of hatred. They manage to kill him, but before that, a corrupt minister confesses to falsely incriminating Rudra's father, thus clearing his name in the process. Sonakshi was not only an eye candy, but managed to kick a serious butt in the company of John in the movie.

Ittefaq (2017)

Director: Abhay Chopra

Cast: Sidharth Malhotra, Akshaye Khanna, and Sonakshi Sinha.

The film is inspired by the 1969 Ittefaq starring Rajesh Khanna and Nanda and directed by Yash Chopra. The film was based on the premise of the oldest film and used it to tell a much darker story with a surprise twist at the end. Sonakshi plays a housewife who is having an affair and accused of killing her husband. Siddharth Malhotra plays a writer who is not quite what he seems and Akshaye Khanna plays an honest CBI officer who is embroiled in a double murder with no leads and two conflicting narratives to deal with. He reaches the correct conclusions, but unfortunately not before the culprit manages to fly. It was a taut edge of the seat thriller and Sonakshi's portrayal of that of a young woman who slowly loses her mind earned her much applause.

Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi (2018)

Director: Mudassar Aziz

Cast: Sonakshi Sinha, Jimmy Sheirgill, Jassie Gill, Piyush Mishra, Diana Penty, Ali Fazal, Jason Tham, and Denzel Smith

A riot of laughter that will make you roll down the halls. Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi is the sequel to Happy Bhag Jayegi (2016). The original movie revolved around the fact that Diana Penty ran away on her wedding night and somehow landed in Pakistan, leading to a happy chase across the border. In the current movie, Sonakshi Sinha (also called Happy) comes to China to find her runaway boyfriend (Aparshakti Khurana) and is kidnapped by Chinese thugs, who mistake her for Diana Penty for their similar names. Ali Fazal and Diana Penty are also in China for a music show, although the focus of the film is not on them. They play largely secondary roles. Sonakshi seeks help from Khushwant Singh (Jassi Gill), a Chinese-speaking employee of the Indian embassy. Bagga and Usman land there as well to help out. The group has series of crazy adventures after another in Shanghai and nearby cities, getting in and out of unlikely situations and meeting quirky characters along the way. Sonakshi Sinha takes comedy like a fish overboard and he is not mistaken.

Mission Mangal (2019)

Director: Jagan Shakti

Cast: Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Nithya Menen, Sharman Joshi, Kirti Kulhari

Mission Mangal is a fictional account of the Mars Orbiter Mission in India. Rakesh Dhawan (Akshay Kumar) is mission director at ISRO. His last mission fails at takeoff and, as punishment, he is sent on a mission to Mars, he knows that he is in a fairly early stage and will never go beyond the planning stage. A fellow scientist, Tara (Vidya Balan), finds a way to make it happen. They ask for a team of experts, but what they get is a team of assistants from the best scientists comprising Eka Gandhi (Sonakshi Sinha), a bohemian spirit who believes more in connections than in marriage, Kritika Aggarwal (Taapsee Pannu), a lanky woman who disappears in the middle to care for her wounded soldier husband, Varsha Pillai (Nithya Menen), a young wife going through pregnancy between the mission, Neha Siddiqui (Kirti Kulhari), a Muslim girl divorced from her husband and going through A crisis-related separation, Parmeshwar (Sharman Joshi), a naive man saving his virginity for marriage and Ananth Iyer (HG Dattatreya), a scientist on the brink of retirement who dreams of visiting holy places in his spare time. Sonakshi's character initially joins the crew as working on a prestigious project in India could increase his chances of one day getting a job at NASA. But later, patriotism kicks in and she works twice as hard to make the mission to Mars a success.