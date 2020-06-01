Fifth day of protests in Denver by George Floyd

Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen joined hands with 17-year-old Ashira Campbell on Monday night and passed the city and county building as protesters began on the fifth day of death protests. George Floyd at the hands of police officers in Minneapolis.

Chiefs and police officers in other cities have mingled with protesters, but this is the first time that Pazen has come face to face with protesters. Images of the chief in his regular uniform and only wearing a cloth mask to protect him from the new coronavirus provided a contrast to images of Denver police officers in riot gear shooting tear gas at people during previous protests.

As in previous days, Monday's protests began peacefully. With people walking and singing through the heart of the center.

Protests over the death of George Floyd began Thursday night in Denver and have brought days of unrest as people sing and march for the death of black people at the hands of law enforcement.

