Facebook executives criticize the company for Trump's stance; Mark Zuckerberg promises $ 10 million in racial justice funds – Up News Info

As President Donald Trump's fight for social media continues, half a dozen Facebook executives have taken the unusual step of publicly criticizing the company's permissive stance on Trump's messages.

Twitter has marked tweets from Trump in recent days. An infamous warning that "when the looting begins, the shooting begins" was added with a note saying it violated a company policy against glorifying violence. The White House responded to Twitter moves by issuing an executive order seeking to curb tech companies, although most observers consider it unlikely to gain strength.

Meanwhile, Facebook has allowed the same Trump message to remain on its platform, which has 2.6 billion monthly active users. That laissez-faire approach has been questioned by several employees, which is consistent with founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg's long-standing insistence that the platform is simply a conduit of expression that it should not interfere with. Criticism has risen amid protests over the death of George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis.

Jason Stirman, who works in R&D for Facebook, tweeted over the weekend: "I am an FB employee who disagrees with Mark's decision to do nothing about Trump's posts, which clearly incite to violence. " I am not alone inside FB. There is no neutral position on racism. "

David Gillis, a product design executive at Facebook, praised Twitter for removing the "looting shots" tweet. "While I understand why we chose to remain within the four corners of our policy of violence and incitement, I think it would have been correct for us to make an exception to the 'spirit of politics' that was more context-sensitive," he wrote. On twitter.

In a Facebook post that appeared early Monday morning, Zuckerberg responded to the protests, echoing responses from Apple, YouTube, and various technology and media companies. He said Facebook would allocate $ 10 million in additional funds to groups advocating for racial justice.