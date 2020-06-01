Facebook employees publicly criticize Zuckerberg's inaction in Trump posts – Up News Info San Francisco

MENLO PARK (Up News Info SF / CNN) – In a rare example of public dissent, some Facebook employees are turning to Twitter to voice strong disagreements with CEO Mark Zuckerberg's decision not to take any action in a series of controversial posts last week. from President Donald Trump, including an apparent threat that "looting,quot; would lead to "shooting."

Jason Stirman, Facebook's design manager, said he disagreed with Zuckerberg's decision to do "nothing,quot; regarding Trump's recent posts. "I am not alone within the FB. There is no neutral position on racism," he wrote in a cheep on Saturday.

"Giving a platform to incite violence and spread disinformation is unacceptable, regardless of who it is or if it is of journalistic interest,quot;, Andrew Crow, head of design of the devices of the Facebook Portal, tweeted weekend. "I disagree with Mark's position and I will work to make the change happen."

A Facebook spokesperson told CNN Business: “We recognize the pain that many of our people are feeling right now, especially our black community. We encourage employees to speak openly when they disagree with leadership. As we face additional difficult decisions about the content that awaits us, we will continue to seek your honest feedback. "

Public employee rejection comes after mounting scrutiny of Facebook's inaction. Last week, Twitter first placed a fact check tag on multiple Trump tweets about mail ballots, and days later put a warning tag on a Trump tweet about the protest, in which it warned: "When the looting, the shooting begins. " While identical posts appeared on Facebook, the company decided to do nothing.

"I've been struggling over how to respond to the president's tweets and posts all day. Personally, I have a negative gut reaction to this kind of divisive and inflammatory rhetoric," Zuckerberg wrote in a Facebook post on Friday. "But I am responsible for react not only in my personal capacity, but as the leader of an institution committed to freedom of expression. "

Trump and Zuckerberg spoke on the phone Friday, a source familiar with the call previously told CNN.

While only a small number of Facebook employees are speaking compared to Facebook's overall workforce of approximately 48,000, it nonetheless highlights Facebook's difficult tightrope walk. Taking action on Trump's posts runs the risk of angering the White House and conservatives, who have long complained of alleged bias on the platform, but doing nothing could alienate some of Facebook's top talent.

Criticism from employees only escalated as protests over George Floyd's death spread to dozens of cities across the country.

Katie Zhu, an Instagram employee, tweeted that she was taking Monday off and that she is "deeply disappointed,quot; and "embarrassed,quot; by "how the company is presenting itself." Zhu encouraged others working for Facebook apps to join her and "get organized," while sharing a screenshot of her paid time-out status, including the #BlackLivesMatter description.

"I work on Facebook and I'm not proud of how we're performing. Most of the coworkers I've spoken to feel the same way. We're making our voices heard," Jason Toff, director of product management at Facebook, wrote on Twitter Monday.

In a post on his personal Facebook page on Sunday, Zuckerberg said he knows that "Facebook needs to do more to support equality and security for the black community through our platforms." He also said that Facebook would commit $ 10 million to groups working on racial justice.

