Exclusive: Iulia Vantur would like to storm Lady Gaga's closet!

Romanian television presenter, actress, and model Iulia Vantur has become a household name in show business. Prem Soni's film Radha Kyun Gori Main Kyun Kaala will mark her Bollywood debut. We catch up on Romanian beauty and ask her about her fashion and grooming routine. This is what it has to say …

What is your basic beauty ritual?

I clean my face well every morning and afternoon and before bed, with lauau miccelare and pure water. Hydrating my skin is essential, at least twice a day. It also hydrates it inside by having a lot of water and coconut water. I don't leave the house without my sunscreen (50-90 SPF). Then every week I exfoliate my skin. I apply masks with natural products and basically I give myself a lot of love.

Have you ever faced a beauty emergency before a big event or session? How did you handle it?

Oh yeah! It's almost a tradition to have a pimple right in the middle of your forehead or chin, before a major shot or event. I can't see pimples on my face. Then I am your Terminator. I apply ice to the area if it is inflamed. Or I apply a cream to speed up the process of getting rid of it.

A makeup trick you learned on the job …

The eyeliner pencil (kajal) becomes more intense and easier to apply, if you put the tip on a flame for a second. Wait about 15 seconds for it to cool down. Then apply generously.

How would you describe your personal style?

Classic and elegant. But I need to always feel comfortable. That is a priority.

A person whose wardrobe you would like to storm …

That it would be Lady Gaga's wardrobe. It would be a lot of fun to watch, full of entertainment!

A fashion myth that you would like to break for girls / boys …

They say don't mix different patterns, metals, or more than three colors in one outfit. But today people express a lot through their outfit. Some are creative and brave.

Do you follow any detox or cleansing diet?

I just tried the 24 hour fast to reset my body, cleanse it and reprocess it. Also, these days I do intermittent fasting: 16 hours of complete fasting. I have tried this for two weeks before. It worked. I also believe that we should have a balanced diet, three meals a day and exercise. I love food, I like to eat, I love desserts. For our mental, emotional and physical health, we should eat what suits us and what we love, but in moderation.

Fashion and beauty are an important aspect of your profession. sometimes you get tired of following the rhythm?

I don't make an extra effort. I just follow what I like and what suits me, whatever I feel comfortable with.

Your favorite designer …

For all the family functions, my favorite designer is Ashley Rebello. For lehengas and outfits for public events, it's Seema Khan. I also like Manish Malhotra's designs. For theatrical shows, I work with Surya and Ashley Rebello.

A fashion choice for a red carpet that regrets …

There were some uninspired choices in the past, made at the last minute. But we all learn from mistakes.

Bollywood's most elegant actress …

Malaika Arora and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja.

Who gets a better sari?

Madhuri Dixit-Nene.

Its all-time fashion icon …

Audrey Hepburn.

A color that fits you better …

I love green: light green or silky emerald. I like to wear red but I have noticed that orange increases my energy.

Ideal dress for a night date …

Black dress.

What would you like to see your man wearing on the first date?

A good atmosphere and honesty. And clothes that make him look decent and charming.

Stilettos or red shoes …

Red pumps

A trend that you have seen wearing more …

Positivity

A style trick that has changed your life …

I realized that you can look stylish and classy even if you wear sneakers.





Your favorite outfit out of order …

Fluid and windy dresses …

Three words that describe your personal style …

Female. Of good tone. Comfortable.

The essentials of the wardrobe for each girl / boy …

For girls: the Little Black Dress (LBD), nude or black stilettos and a pair of sneakers, black pants and a black skirt, a colorful dress.

For children: a tailored suit, black shirt, good shoes and sneakers, white shirt and blue jeans, t-shirts.