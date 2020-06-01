Every celebrity who participates in protests over the death of George Floyd

Many celebrities are no longer sitting quietly.

In recent days, the stars participated in protests nationwide to show solidarity with the black community.

The protests across the United States were not just in response to George Floyddeath but also Breonna Taylordeath Tony McDadedeath Ahmaud ArberyDeath and many others in recent months.

Celebrities who protested earlier in the week and over the weekend include Ariana Grande, Jamie Foxx, Halsey, Michael B. Jordan, Timothée Chalamet, Kendrick Sampson, Kehlani and countless others.

On Friday Foxx attended the Minneapolis press conference and spoke to the crowd about Floyd's death, which occurred after a Minneapolis police officer pinned him down and knelt on his neck, while three other officers were left without Do nothing.

In the video captured by passersby, Floyd told officers he couldn't breathe, and moments later he died.