Every celebrity who participates in protests over the death of George Floyd

Many celebrities are no longer sitting quietly.
In recent days, the stars participated in protests nationwide to show solidarity with the black community.
The protests across the United States were not just in response to George Floyddeath but also Breonna Taylordeath Tony McDadedeath Ahmaud ArberyDeath and many others in recent months.
Celebrities who protested earlier in the week and over the weekend include Ariana Grande, Jamie Foxx, Halsey, Michael B. Jordan, Timothée Chalamet, Kendrick Sampson, Kehlani and countless others.
On Friday Foxx attended the Minneapolis press conference and spoke to the crowd about Floyd's death, which occurred after a Minneapolis police officer pinned him down and knelt on his neck, while three other officers were left without Do nothing.
In the video captured by passersby, Floyd told officers he couldn't breathe, and moments later he died.
"I think what you saw on TV, see this man beg for his life," Foxx said Friday. "When I sit with my two daughters, my nephews … what it does is complicate everything when a black man tries to tell his son or daughter how to function in life. Even the things we have taught them. It doesn't seem to work. "
Orange is the new black actor Matt McGorry Shared images of the Los Angeles protests on Instagram. "White people. It is time to introduce ourselves, to feel uncomfortable, to put our bodies and our resources at risk," he wrote.
He later revealed on Twitter that he and Unsafe star Kendrick Sampson the policemen had shot him. "LAPD shot me with a projectile when nobody was doing anything other than standing there," Matt explained on Twitter. "They made the POC and especially Black Folx much worse there."
However, not all celebrities experienced the same thing. Grande noted that "hours and kilometers of peaceful protests yesterday had little or no coverage."
The stars mentioned above were not just the ones who attended the national protests in recent days. See our list below to see who participated.
Eric Risberg / AP / Shutterstock
Jamie Foxx
Kendrick Sampson
the Unsafe Star attended protests in Los Angeles and shared that he had been shot with rubber bullets. "I'm glad they witnessed this. Esp the video of them actually pointing at us," the actor said, after the incident was captured on his IG Live and CNN cameras. "He didn't try to bounce the bullets off the ground, a tactic, he aimed the gun DIRECTLY AT ME," Kendrick additional. "I actually received 7 hits with rubber bullets and many with batons. My son has stitches."
Ariana Grande / Instagram
Ariana Grande, Dalton Gómez and Doug Middlebrook
Accompanied by her boyfriend. Dalton Gomez and friend Doug MiddlebrookThe pop star shared images of the protest she attended over the weekend. "Hours and miles of peaceful protests yesterday that had little or no coverage," he said. wrote. "All over Beverly Hills and West Hollywood we sang, people beeped and cheered. We were passionate, it was loud, we loved us. Cover this up too, please."
P,amp;P / MEGA
Halsey
"Don't downplay these rubber bullets because they told you they are not 'lethal.' I had to bandage a man who looked like his whole face had exploded today." Halsey , who joined Yungbludwrote in Twitter. "So before saying, from the comfort of your home, which we are exaggerating, consider the injuries that some have sustained."
Madison beer
"LEAVE SANTA MONICA NOW IF YOU CAN, I ONLY TAKEN TEARS, THEY ARE ARRESTING EVERYONE AND TAKING ALL THE CROWDS," said the singer. shared On twitter.
Tinashe
The singer came out to downtown Los Angeles with a Black Lives Matter poster. "It appears," he wrote on Instagram.
Rob Latour / Shutterstock
Tessa Thompson
The Westworld star attended the Los Angeles protests this weekend. "I can say that the #LosAngelesProtest was completely peaceful until the @LAPDHQ came and intensified it," he said. expressed. "@MayorOfLA, are you watching this? Also, where was the robust media coverage then? #BlackLivesMatter."
Porsha Williams
the Atlanta Real Housewives Star joined the protests in her city and shared images of the events. "We are together," he captioned in the image.
Matt McGorry
"LAPD shot me with a projectile when nobody was doing anything other than standing there. They made the POC and especially Black Folx much worse there," he added. Orange is the new black actor shared.
Rachel Lindsay
"Today we protest. Today we went beyond our platform," said the Bachelorette party shared alum. "Today we put action behind our words. Today we use our voices to make a difference. Today is just one day in the fight. We have to move on and demand change."
Scott Heins / Getty Images
John Cusack
The actor attended the Chicago protest on Saturday and shared images of his experience. "The police did not like me to film the burning car, so they attacked me with batons," he wrote in Twitter, along with a video. "Hit my bike. Ahhm here is the audio."
Lil yachty
"I am no different from the next man. Every voice matters and must be heard," she wrote on Instagram, along with images of him speaking to a crowd.
J Cole
The singer and rapper attended the protests in his hometown in North Carolina.
Amy Sussman / E! Entertainment / NBCU Photo Bank
Cole Sprouse
"Before the voracious horde of media sensationalism decides to talk about me, there is a clear need to talk about the circumstances: Black Lives Matter. Peace, riots, looting are an absolutely legitimate form of protest," shared the actor. . He added: "I was detained when I joined in solidarity, as were many of the latest vanguard within Santa Monica."
Gotham / Getty Images
Kehlani
"LIVE. NO JUSTICE, NO PEACE. LOS ANGELES ON MAY 30, 2020. RESPECT EXISTENCE OR WAIT FOR RESISTANCE," the singer said on Instagram. "#BLACKLIVESMATTER OUT INSIDE TODAY YESTERDAY TOMORROW AND FOREVER. POWER FOR PEOPLE."
Nick cannon
The star was in Minneapolis and shared several images of the protests he attended. "Justice for Floyd," said a legend. Another said, "Stop killing us!"
Paris jackson
"It started very well today, seeing people come together with peace and harmony in their hearts," he wrote. "It broke my heart to see everything catch fire. Violence is not the answer. How do we hope to lead our world to a happier, higher, and healthier way of life if we bow as low as those who committed? crimes we are protesting, peaceful protest only !! "
Stephen Lovekin / WWD / Shutterstock
Emily Ratajkowski
The supermodel joined the protests over the weekend.
Kevork S. Djansezian / Getty Images
Michael B. Jordan
The actor was seen protesting this weekend.
Amy Sussman / Getty Images
Timothée Chalamet
the Little woman the actor was in the Santa Monica Protests weekend.
"E! Solidars with the black community against the systemic racism and oppression that is experienced every day in the United States," the network said in a statement on May 31. "We owe it to our black staff, talent, production partners, and viewers to demand change and responsibility. To be silent is to be complicit. #BlackLivesMatter."