Eva Marcille reveals masked protesters dressed as BLM supporters; They bring violence and destruction – See the outrageous images

Eva Marcille has been addressing what has happened on the streets after the tragic death of George Floyd. He made sure to tell people that there are all kinds of bad actors involved in these protests that make BLM supporters look bad.

Now, he is addressing the ANTIFA topic in a recent post on his social media account. Look at his message and images:

‘🚨 # SWIPE! TheGrove has been cleaned! # WHAT COLOR are these looters? ⁣Search #ANTIFA aka #antifascist / #antifascism. They are planted across the United States in peaceful protests, disguised as BLM supporters, bringing violence and destruction. NceOnce they do, other non-POCs come in and benefit from our pain, while we take the blame. Wake up all of you. It's not us! Eva ’Eva captioned her post.

A follower said: ‘How about the cop who breaks the windows of Auto Zone in Minnesota? They are some MAGA supporters and white supremacists among the good protesters looting and disfiguring buildings. "

Someone else posted this message: ‘Big dummies. Stolen Apple products will take the police to exactly where to plug it in and connect. Why ???? & # 39;

Another follower said, "They don't fool me at all. I can see through them. These are the things they've been doing for years. They woke up my people."

Someone else posted this: ‘What a mess! I am from Australia and am shocked by the horrible behavior and violence of these looters! This is not a peaceful protest … it must stop now. It may be too late. "

Another commenter said: ‘Unfortunately, it was across the country last night and in people of all races. Disposable. Here at VB it was a mess. "

Also, the other day, Eva might have surprised some of her fans with the video she shared on her social media account.

Ad

This clip shows some people writing BLM on the walls and tearing up the place for black people to take responsibility afterwards.



CelebrityInsider.org – Post views:

one