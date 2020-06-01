Erica Mena is asking for justice and sparks massive debate in the comments

Erica Mena is another celebrity who talks about what has happened on the streets after the murder of George Floyd. People thirst for justice, but some make sure to point out that violence and destruction are not the days to obtain it.

Take a look at the message Erica shared on her social media account and had fans speaking in the comments.

‘Praying for justice and encouraging all our people on the front line who demand it. Stay Safe "God bless our activists and protesters," Erica captioned her post.

Someone noted that "A lot of people don't know about the girl Breonna Taylor / what happened to her is very sad," and another follower posted this message: "What they are doing today is not justice! Being a thief is not justice for no one! "

Another follower said: ‘What people are doing now is not justice. Your disgrace! I get it, you are all crazy but you are making your way. If everyone got together, it would be more powerful. Black people are shooting at white people next to my house and things are going crazy. "

One follower said, "Being a thief is not justice and looting is not the answer, what a shame you think it's okay," and someone else posted this: "I love you Mena. You are one of the celebrities who really care about The minority ".

Another follower said, "Thank you for using your platform to publicize."

Someone else had this message to share: "Don't think I'm not mad, but shooting the opposite race into hell isn't creating any pieces!" Just a division. Right now there are blacks shooting at targets in Cleveland and many targets were revolting in Cleveland and police cars were also burned. This is not doing justice to the poor lives that were on the list and I regret that my race has imposed so much shit on the black community by terrorizing their natural born human rights. I'm livid! "

Erica managed to gawk at the last photo she shared on her social media account. She is flaunting her amazing body and her fans love the fact that she never hides her stretch marks.



