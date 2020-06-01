Entertainment companies join the initiative "Black Out Tuesday" – Up News Info

A growing number of entertainment companies join the Black Out Tuesday initiative on June 2 in a message of solidarity in response to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

An image calling for a "Black Out" on Tuesday, along with the hashtag #TheShowMustBePaused, began circulating on social media on Friday. He called for Tuesday to be used as "a day to disconnect from work and reconnect with our community" through "an urgent step of action to bring about responsibility and change.

Management company Artists First, agencies APA and CAA, and ViacomCBS are among those who announced that they would participate in Black Out Tuesday, joining a large number of companies in the music industry, among others.

You can see some of their ads below. We will be updating as more come in.

A MESSAGE FROM JIM GOSNELL TO APA

Dear APA

On Tuesday June 2, APA will observe "Black Out Tuesday" as a day of reflection and meaningful action in support of our colleagues, families, friends, clients and the global community in the fight for racial justice.

While this is only one day, we will continue our commitment in the coming weeks and months to identify and take action on what we as a company can do to fight for real change.

To quote APA's first client, renowned civil rights activist and animator Harry Belafonte, "Each and every one of you has the power, the will, and the ability to make a difference in the world you live in."

#BLACKLIVESMATTER

#THEHOWMUSTBEPAUSED

Thank you.

Jim