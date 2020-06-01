Endemol Shine, Vizio Reach Free Deal "Wipeout", "Deal or No Deal", Lifestyle, True Crime Channels on Smart TVs – Up News Info

EXCLUSIVE: Endemol Shine Group and leading TV maker Vizio have reached an agreement to bring four channels dedicated to Endemol's unencrypted programming to Vizio's ad-supported smart TV platform.

Two of the 24-hour channels, broadcast on Vizio's SmartCast platform, focus on individual programs: deal or no deal and Clean. DIY Daily channel features renovation, gardening and design series like Restoration House, Restoration man and Build a new life in the country. Reel Truth Crime runs real crime documentaries like Crime investigation in Australia and Missing Persons Unit.

Combined, the four offerings have 600 total episodes, all of which can be accessed by searching for "Comfort Food TV".

Vizio is one of the dominant players in the growing smart TV industry, alongside Samsung and TCL. One in five smart TVs uses the Vizio interface, providing valuable "crystal" audience data, a more complete view of audience behavior than most third-party metrics can deliver. The company's approximately 15 million games in the US USA They marked a 108% increase in viewing in April compared to March, defined by total viewing of single homes in subscription services and with advertising support.

Related story Continued growth in ad-free subscription exceeds ad-supported rate during COVID-19

The 2020 ad climate has entered a highly unpredictable period due to COVID-19, but the pandemic appears to be accelerating the long-term development trend of ad buyers redirecting dollars from linear to streaming. Roku, whose interface on televisions built by TCL and other manufacturers has helped him reach 40 million active streaming accounts, said last month that his ad business saw "higher than normal cancellations" in the first quarter. But total revenue still rose 55% in the period, and the company said it would continue to benefit from "advertising spending that has shifted to Roku from traditional television budgets."

Mike O’Donnell, senior vice president of Vizio's platform business, said the company has about five dozen channels on SmartCast Home, covering fitness, fashion, news and sports. He told Up News Info that while broadcast channels are a "relatively new company for the company," the value proposition for content providers and advertisers is that television can be the centerpiece of the smart home, not just a place for streaming content. "The fact that sets are installed with free channels also generates more use than connected apps that require an external reseller.

Endemol Shine has actively pursued new avenues beyond linear television for its library of 68,000 hours of programming, establishing a presence on YouTube, Facebook, TikTok, Amazon, and Tubi.

Kasia Jablonska, director of digital distribution and monetization for the Endemol Shine Group, said the deal offers a large-scale platform during a time of "an increase in overall content streaming." The agreement "demonstrates our continued commitment to contribute to the future of television," he added.

"Vizio is dedicated to delivering the latest in entertainment and providing the public with endless entertainment options, all while staying healthy and safe in their homes," said Katherine Pond, Vizio Vice President of Business Development. "Endemol Shine's commitment to offer a unique content offering to Vizio will reinforce our thriving advertising and free TV content that people can enjoy immediately."