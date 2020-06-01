Ellen DeGeneres demands & # 39; & # 39; Justice for all & # 39; & # 39; after George Floyd's death

Ellen Degeneres wants to see justice served in the death of George Floyd.
In a new video shared on social media on Monday, DeGeneres struggled to hold back tears as he shared his reaction to the global fight against racism and police brutality exactly one week after Floyd was killed while being arrested outside a grocery store. the corner in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
"I've been posting my thoughts and my stance on this, but I haven't spoken directly because I don't know what to say," said the host of the talk show. "I am so sad and so angry. I know I am not going to say the right thing. I know there will be many people who will disagree with what I say, but I have a platform and I have a voice."
DeGeneres, who previously expressed support for the Black Lives Matter movement over the weekend, he continued: "I have always stood for equality. I have always wanted to be the voice of people who feel they have no voice because I know what it feels like. Perhaps you do not agree with how it's coming out, but you have to understand it. Then we can cure it. "
DeGeneres said that despite feeling wordless about the situation, he hopes to see real change take effect after this latest police murder.
"People have gotten away with it and that is what is happening. We have to see equity and justice for everyone, because right now this is not a just world," he said.
DeGeneres' message concluded with a call to action: "We have a long way to go to get closer to being fair. If you don't understand this, then you have never felt that they didn't listen to you or you didn't." t equal. But if you have ever felt that, magnify it and see what is happening. Let's send a lot of love and try to find something and some communication in this. "
Officer Derek Chauvin, who was identified as the man who knelt on Floyd's neck, was arrested and charged with third-degree murder and involuntary manslaughter on Friday, May 29. He was among the four Minneapolis officers fired last week for their role in George's arrest.
According to an autopsy report released by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner, Floyd died of "cardiopulmonary arrest complicating neck submission, restriction, and compression."
The form of death was considered homicide.