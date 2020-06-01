Ellen DeGeneres demands & # 39; & # 39; Justice for all & # 39; & # 39; after George Floyd's death

Ellen Degeneres wants to see justice served in the death of George Floyd.

In a new video shared on social media on Monday, DeGeneres struggled to hold back tears as he shared his reaction to the global fight against racism and police brutality exactly one week after Floyd was killed while being arrested outside a grocery store. the corner in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

"I've been posting my thoughts and my stance on this, but I haven't spoken directly because I don't know what to say," said the host of the talk show. "I am so sad and so angry. I know I am not going to say the right thing. I know there will be many people who will disagree with what I say, but I have a platform and I have a voice."

DeGeneres, who previously expressed support for the Black Lives Matter movement over the weekend, he continued: "I have always stood for equality. I have always wanted to be the voice of people who feel they have no voice because I know what it feels like. Perhaps you do not agree with how it's coming out, but you have to understand it. Then we can cure it. "