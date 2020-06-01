Dr. Fauci finally has good news about the second wave of coronavirus – BGR

Dr. Anthony Fauci says that a second wave of coronavirus is possible, but not inevitable.

Speaking in an interview with CNNThe doctor said that we do not have to accept the second wave of infections as safe, and that we must do everything in our power to mitigate the risk of another major spike in new cases.

Fauci says the guidelines, including self-isolation and contact tracing, must be followed so that we can avoid a further increase in cases.

Since we began to control the rapid spread of the coronavirus pandemic, fears of a dreaded "second wave of coronavirus,quot; have permeated news coverage and press conferences by health experts. It is true that a second wave, that is, another big spike in cases after a period of calm, is potentially on the charts for us. But Dr. Anthony Fauci, the country's leading infectious disease expert, says we may be able to prevent it.

After repeatedly warning that we should prepare for a potentially dramatic increase in the number of new coronavirus cases, Fauci said CNN that there are reasons to hope that you can avoid it. The key to realizing that more optimistic outlook is action.

Many states have begun loosening restrictions on public gatherings, opening places like parks and beaches, and allowing companies to return to normal operation if they so choose. That's great … until it's not. The risk of a second wave of infections hitting in the fall or winter is significant, and the more people pretend nothing is happening, the faster that wave will grow.

The best way to make up for that possible second wave is to practice things we know work, like social estrangement and wearing protective accessories like face masks. Unfortunately, not everyone agrees with that new reality, and that could spark a second wave of a pandemic sooner rather than later.

Still, Dr. Fauci remains somewhat optimistic that the United States can get things under control and prevent a large increase in new cases.

“We often talk about the possibility of a second wave, or an outbreak when you reopen. We don't have to accept that as inevitable, "Fauci told CNN." Particularly, when people start thinking about the fall, I want people to really appreciate that it could happen, but it's not inevitable. "

It's good to hear that, but Fauci emphasizes that this optimism is based on people meeting the guidelines that health officials have set, as well as an increase in testing and contact tracing.

“If we do the kinds of things that we are implementing now, to have the workforce, the system, and the will to do the kinds of things that are clear and effective identification, isolation, and contact tracing, we can avoid this second wave. that we are talking about, "he said.

