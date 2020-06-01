Dr. Dre believes George Floyd's death will lead to talk about how to stop police brutality

Instagram

Speaking to Lil Wayne on the MC's Young Money Radio show, the rap magnate admits that seeing images of a white Minneapolis cop kneeling on Floyd's neck during an arrest is "extremely painful."

Rap tycoon Dr dre He believes that George Floyd's death will lead to important conversations between police chiefs and African-American civil rights leaders.

First N.W.A. Star was horrified to see images of a white Minneapolis police officer kneeling on Floyd's neck during an arrest for counterfeit money, but he is convinced that the outrage linked to the video will lead to serious protest talks he hopes will address concerns of police brutality in the whole country.

"It felt like that cop had his knee in all of our necks, which means black men," said hit producer and producer little Wayne on the rapper's Young Money Radio, "and yes, it is extremely painful; it is extremely painful because it continues."

"He goes on and says, 'What can we do or what must we do to make this stop? What is supposed to happen to make this stop? It has to stop' …"

"Something is going to happen now, at least to put us in the area where we can start talking about a way to make this stop. I also see white people protesting, which is a good thing."

Dre believes the next move will be to charge the four officers involved in Floyd's arrest with first-degree murder.

Derek Chauvin, the police officer who knelt on Floyd's neck, has been arrested and charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. All four officers have been forcibly fired.

"They were so cheeky about it … in broad daylight, with cameras (them)," added the rap star. "He's had this guy's knee around his neck during that time and he doesn't give a shit; he has his hand in his pocket. Chances are he was whistling …"

"Any decent human being should see that and say, 'Damn, this! Enough is enough.'"