DPS: Preliminary indication indicates I-35W truck incident was unintentional – Up News Info

The world held its breath Sunday afternoon when a truck addressed a crowd of thousands of protesters on Interstate 35W, denouncing the death of George Floyd.

Fortunately, no one was seriously injured or died when that semi-driver led the protest.

A 35-year-old trucker from Otsego is in jail this morning after the incident. It is identified as Bogdan Vechirko. Authorities say he climbed the bridge when the interstate highway was closing around 5:45 p.m. MnDOT had planned to close roads at 8 p.m. last night, but then that closing time went up at 5 p.m.

WATCH: Video shows how the truck progressed through the crowd on I-35W

As of now, the driver faces possible assault charges, but the driver may have been confused about when the roads were closing.

On Monday morning, Department of Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington says any preliminary investigation indicates that what initially appeared to be a potentially deliberate event could have been simply accidental, and "possibly a miracle,quot; that no one resulted seriously injured.

Harrington added that when the size of the group to be on the I-35W bridge became clear, they asked MnDOT to bring forward the start time for road closures.

Harrington: Still needs more details, but the tanker driver doesn't appear to have been targeting protesters. – Patrick Kessler (@PatKessler) June 1, 2020

Harrington said that according to initial investigations, the truck was already on the highway when it closed, and the fuel tank was empty. It appears that the driver was in his 70s before applying the brakes.

Governor Tim Walz said the driver told investigators he is grateful that no one was injured and that the driver was lucky that Minnesotans "showed their best angels,quot; on that bridge on Sunday.

Lt. Gen. Jon Jensen said that as the truck approached the bridge, a National Guard soldier fired three rounds with a rifle. An investigation into that part of the incident is also ongoing.

