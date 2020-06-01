Dozens of members of the media assaulted in the turbulent weekend of protests – Up News Info

Images throughout the weekend of protests over the death of George Floyd, followed by looting and vandalism, also saw widespread reports of members of the media attacked, harassed, wounded and arrested.

A spokesman for the US Press Freedom Tracker. USA, led by the Freedom of the Press Foundation, said "they are in the process of documenting at least 100 different incidents of aggression against the media over the weekend," from May 29 to May 31. The numbers may increase as incidents are reported since Sunday night. Of the more than 60 attacks on journalists they have tracked, 10 include damage to news teams.

It has not yet been determined how many incidents involved police actions against journalists.

Related story Women In Film LA responds to violence against African Americans, says it is time for a & # 39; systemic change & # 39;

Just Sunday night, MSNBC's Garrett Haake was in the air, reporting on a tense situation near the White House, when he was hit by what he said may have been a rubber bullet. "Ah damn it," he said, when presenter Katy Tur told him to "get out of there as fast as you can." In the same area, the CNN photographer was beaten on the leg by a police officer with a baton even after showing his press badge, according to the network's Alexander Marquardt.

In New York, Tyler Blint Welsh of the Wall Street Journal wrote on Twitter that "the NYPD hit me in the face multiple times with riot shields and threw me to the ground." He said he was backing up as requested, his hands up and the press badge visible when he was in the truck. "I'm sitting here crying. This sucks.

In Long Beach, California, KPCC journalist Adolpho Guzman-Lopez said he was hit by a rubber bullet near the bottom of his throat. "I had just interviewed a man on my phone on 3rd and Pine and a police officer took aim and shot me in the throat," he wrote on Twitter.

I was just hit by a rubber bullet near the bottom of my throat. I had just interviewed a man with my phone on 3rd and Pine and a police officer took aim and shot me in the throat, I saw the bullet bounce off the street @LAist @kpcc OK, that's a way to stop me, for a while pic.twitter.com/9C2u5KmscG – Adolfo Guzmán-López (@AGuzmanLopez) June 1, 2020

The incidents were only the last ones over the weekend. On Saturday, Ali Velshi of MSNBC said he had been hit by rubber bullets. On Friday night, a reporter for an NBC affiliate in Louisville was live when police shot rubber bullets at him, while Leland Vittert of Fox News and his team had to flee Lafayette Park when a crowd attacked them. Early Friday morning, CNN's Omar Jiménez and his two-person team were arrested live on the air. A freelance photographer in Minneapolis was shot in the eye while covering the protests.

Bruce Brown, executive director of the Reporters Committee for Press Freedom, cited the number of reports of journalists attacked by police.

"The numerous targeted attacks that journalists reporting on protests across the country have faced by law enforcement over the past two nights are both reprehensible and clear violations of the First Amendment," he said. “These attacks not only jeopardize our free press, they also threaten our democracy and the essential role that journalists play in protecting constitutional rights.

He added: “Many of these attacks were captured on live broadcasts. The video evidence showing journalists under police assault simply for doing their job is heartbreaking. We strongly condemn these actions and will contact law enforcement in each jurisdiction to demand a full explanation and accountability for officers who deliberately attacked journalists. "

It also condemned attacks on journalists by protesters. "Attacks on journalists by protesters are illegal and make it difficult for journalists to keep the country informed during this period of civil unrest," he said.