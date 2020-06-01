Dozens of cars stolen from a Dodge dealership during the looting of San Leandro – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN LEANDRO (Up News Info SF) – In one of the cities hardest hit by civil unrest, looting and destruction, a San Leandro car dealer was taking stock Monday of damage and loss to looters, including the theft of dozens of new cars.

Carlos Hidalgo, owner of the Dodge dealership in San Leandro, said he saw it coming. Looters across the street at a Nike store had looted the site and were beginning to cross Marina Blvd. heading toward the dealership. Hidalgo told his employees to maneuver the new cars and use them to block entrances and exit.

The video posted on social media shows the time when looters stole new cars and pulled them out of the parking lot, some of them stopped to burn tires on the way out

Hidalgo said the criminals broke into the building and obtained access to the key safe and likely activated the car's alarms to guide them to the appropriate vehicle.

"Right now we are thinking of 50 (vehicles) … missing," said Hidalgo. "We have trackers on them, so we're looking at which ones are out there. They're running everywhere."

The empty parking space in the lot each represented a stolen car. The thieves took almost every high-end $ 100,000 Dodge Challenger Hellcats. One who stood in the driveway to block the cars pulled out of the way. Another one on the showroom floor was led through the front window.

"We tried to call the police and they were too busy," said Hidalgo. "They couldn't answer. So you know …"

Across the street, the Nike Clearance Store parking lot was full of looters arriving in their cars.

The damage to the store gives an insight into the tsunami of violence and criminal activity that struck the city of San Leandro, and much of it focused on Bayfair Mall. In broad daylight, dozens, if not hundreds, of looters were captured on video running with loads of goods.

Nearby See’s Candy was emptied, as was a Subway sandwich shop. The glass was broken in a Dollar store but it escaped much of the destruction and looting.

At dawn Monday, stragglers returned to the affected areas with garbage bags to collect leftovers.

"This happens every time someone is injured," said resident Dan Lamont. "People think it's a good excuse to go out and get free TVs and trash and unleash whatever anger they have for everything else."

Another resident who left only by his first name came Monday to help clean up at Bayfair Mall after seeing the looters destroyed.

"When I woke up this morning. I just said, "What can I do for my community?" Gloria said.

Hidalgo said the theft and destruction also hurt the 100 people he employs, who have been fighting during the coronavirus pandemic.

"It is not a cause for anyone. This is just bad thieves. It is horrible," said Hidalgo. “This is the domestic terrorism caused to the people who work. That is not right."