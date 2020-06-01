Don't be discouraged, kidnapped or manipulated

WENN / Adriana M. Barraza

By showing his support for the Black Lives Matter movement after the death of 46 years old, the hitmaker & # 39; Hello & # 39; Remember that racism not only occurs in the United States, but is alive and well everywhere.

Up News Info –

Adele He joins a horde of celebrities who condemn George Trayd's tragic death. As protests demanding justice for the 46-year-old assassin continued to grow across the country, the "They Set Fire to the Rain" singer made a rare social media post offering some advice in support of protesters. .

On Monday, June 1, the winner of several Grammy Awards posted a widely-publicized photo of Floyd on Instagram. Along with that, he wrote: "The murder of George Floyd has caused shocks around the world, there are many others who have not. The protests and marches are happening all over the world simultaneously and are only gaining momentum."

While acknowledging that people have the right to be angry about it, hitman "Hello" reminded protesters, "So get upset but stay focused! Keep listening, keep asking and keep learning!" She added: "It is important that we do not get discouraged, kidnapped or manipulated at this time."

"It's about systematic racism, it's about police violence and it's about inequality. And it's not just about the United States! Racism is alive and well everywhere," the 32-year-old singer continued, before expressing her position, "I solidarity with all my heart with the fight for freedom, liberation and justice". It concluded with the hashtags of "#blacklivesmatter", "#georgefloyd" and "#saytheirnames".

<br />

Floyd died Monday, May 25, after Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes during the arrest. An independent autopsy by Dr. Michael Baden and Dr. Allecia Wilson discovered that her death was a "homicide caused by suffocation due to compression of the neck and back that led to a lack of blood flow to the brain."

Floyd's family also appealed to the public against the violent protests that have ravaged the country. "We understand the just anger we see on the streets across the country," family attorney Ben Crump said in a statement. "We support the activism and energy of the people who want to make sure that we achieve change, and we hope that those efforts will continue, but the looting and violence are absolutely unacceptable."

"They were unacceptable to George, and they must be unacceptable to us," Crump continued. "The way to honor George is to achieve justice. As a country, we need to breathe deeply. George Floyd was not allowed to do that, but we must do it."