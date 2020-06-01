Donations donated to help wrecked Lake Street businesses – Up News Info

In the silence of dawn, the devastation is surreal. For a full six-mile stretch, Lake Street is a tape of boarded businesses and blackened debris following violent riots over the death of George Floyd.

"It is very sad to see a war zone," said Kamil Dadashev.

Dadashev moved here 26 years ago from the former Soviet Republic. Now she is saddened by what has become this melting pot of commerce and cultures.

“It is very unfortunate that the soul of Minnesota, the little mom and pop stores that provide employment for many of Minnesota, has suffered and has been affected. Especially after the COVID-19 events, ”said Dadashev.

Chicago and Lake is arguably the hardest hit area, where store after store burned and broke down, like what's left of a popular Chinese restaurant, nail salon, and plumbing supply store, all on the same side of the street.

Allison Sharkey heads the Lake Street Council, which supports the area's diverse collection of small businesses.

"We were surprised, contributions from the country immediately started coming in," Sharkey said.

When the riots ended with large stretches of ruined Lake Street, the council created a crowd-raising campaign labeled "We Love Lake Street,quot; to help raise funds for those most affected.

"At least they will have to pay insurance deductibles and for many it will be much more than that," Sharkey said.

In just the first five days after the riots started, 27,000 donors have pledged more than $ 2.4 million.

In addition to the growing pool of money you can see signs of healing.

"People have started painting positive messages on bricked up windows," Sharkey said.

You can think of it as seed money, to help tear down boards and raise the bricks of business diversity.

Donations can be made through the council's website or at givemn.org.

Checks can also be mailed to the council office at 919 E Lake Street, Minneapolis, MN 55407.