Donald Trump promises militaristic response to protests – Up News Info

President Donald Trump promised to quell unrest across the country on Monday, vowing to take militaristic action and enforce 7 p.m. ET curfew in the country's capital.

"I am their president of law and order and an ally of all peaceful protesters," said Trump.

But the scene just before he spoke was extraordinary, as police dispersed hundreds of protesters peacefully protesting at the 16th & H intersection, just on the edge of Lafayette Park. Police dispersed tear gas and flash bombs to disperse the crowd.

On CNN, Don Lemon described it as "made for television," noting that Attorney General William Barr appeared in the park just before Trump's speech as if he were inspecting troops.

"He is doing the exact opposite of what he said in that speech," Lemon said.