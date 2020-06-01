Donald Trump is reportedly hiding in the White House bunker in the midst of George Floyd's protests and Twitter teases him about it!

There have been reports that Donald Trump took refuge in a bunker amid explosive Black Lives Matter protests and people on social media have been mocking him a lot, some posts even compare his actions to what Hitler also did. in the past when things stopped. following his path! Outrage at the President's response to the George Floyd situation has gripped Twitter.

That said, these posts were filled with anger, but they also mocked and called Trump.

For example, someone wrote alongside photos of Joe Biden talking to some of the protesters: 'Hi Donnie, as you curl up in the bunker like Hitler did in 1945 when he knew it was over, why don't you delay. in how? Does the REAL President do it?

Yesterday, in the midst of the protests, the White House passed out, another user tweeted about it that: ‘As the country rages over racist police violence, the White House went dark, the lights went out. There is nobody at home. We don't have a president. America is a failed state. "

At this time, the White House has yet to respond to speculation that Donald Trump has been spending his time in the so-called Presidential Center for Emergency Operations, also known as the official White House bunker.

In fact, spokesman Judd Deere told the New York Times that "the White House does not comment on protocols and security decisions."

The current president has been receiving many negative reactions on how he has chosen to deal with the crisis that arose after the senseless murder of George Floyd.

Angered by racism and injustice, protesters have taken over Minneapolis in a rather violent way.

In response to their actions, Trump called them "HITS,quot; and argued that they are "dishonoring George Floyd's memory and I will not let that happen." I just spoke to Governor Tim Walz and told him that the military is with him all the way. Any difficulties and we'll take over, but when the looting starts, the shooting starts. "



