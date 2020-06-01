Don Lemon calls Hollywood for remaining silent amid protests

CNN presenter Don Lemon has called Hollywood for remaining silent as the rest of the country speaks out and protests Geoge Floyd's death and police brutality against African Americans.

"What about Hollywood? Strangely calm," says Lemon. "I see them on Twitter: 'Oh, I love what Don is doing, I love what this person is doing.' They have to do more than that; especially black celebrities and black leaders, and white celebrities and rich Hollywood and rich people and rich people. "

Lemon is tired of being hit on social media and wants them to be more proactive.

He continued: "Why aren't you helping these young men? These young men are standing on a platform on the brink of an abyss for themselves. And what they are doing, yes, I am calling you. You can be mad at me as much as you want. You're sitting there watching TV and you're bothering about it, and you're saying 'Oh my gosh, I can't believe I'm watching this. What's going on?' Stop texting me and ask me : "My God, Don, what is happening to our country?" Stop tweeting and tell me, "I love what you're doing."