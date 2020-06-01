Don Lemon calls Hollywood for remaining silent amid protests

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
7

CNN presenter Don Lemon has called Hollywood for remaining silent as the rest of the country speaks out and protests Geoge Floyd's death and police brutality against African Americans.

"What about Hollywood? Strangely calm," says Lemon. "I see them on Twitter: 'Oh, I love what Don is doing, I love what this person is doing.' They have to do more than that; especially black celebrities and black leaders, and white celebrities and rich Hollywood and rich people and rich people. "

