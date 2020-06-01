Dodger Stadium COVID-19 testing site to remain open while all other Los Angeles sites temporarily shut down – Up News Info Los Angeles

– The COVID-19 test site at Dodger Stadium will remain open Monday and Tuesday while all other sites in the city of Los Angeles are temporarily closed, the Los Angeles Fire Department announced.

“Due to events occurring across the city over the past four days, the only COVID-19 testing site open today, Monday, June 1, 2020, and tomorrow, Tuesday, June 2, 2020 is the Dodger Stadium testing site located at 1001 Scott Ave., ”said Nicholas Prange of LAFD.

People trying to get tested are told to enter through Gate B.

All appointments for both days were moved to the Dodger Stadium test site, which will accommodate all scheduled appointments in the city of Los Angeles, regardless of the originally scheduled test site.

The previous Monday, many Los Angeles County COVID-19 test sites were closed due to a state of emergency across the county.

“Los Angeles County is fighting an unprecedented pandemic and faces a state of emergency that affects public safety. Public health remains a key concern and testing remains a priority as we continue to fight coronavirus, ”said Dr. Christina Ghaly, director of the Los Angeles County Department of Health Services.

"We need to make sure that our test sites are safe for both patients and staff."

You can find up-to-date closure information at covid19.lacounty.gov.