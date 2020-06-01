Discovery's latest CEO David Zaslav will mourn the death of George Floyd – Up News Info

Discovery, Inc. CEO David Zaslav has added his voice to the growing chorus of media and entertainment bosses who expressed regret over the deep racial chasm in the country and promised to use their platforms for change after the brutal police murder of George Floyd last week and later. surge of anger that shook the cities on both coasts and in the middle.

In a note to staff obtained by Up News Info, titled & # 39; We Stand Together & # 39 ;, Zaslav called the tragic events in Minneapolis "an affront to our shared sense of decency, human dignity and basic human rights" and promised to use the channel portfolio of the company. , respected talent and powerful outreach to tell critical stories and elevate discussion. "

Starting Monday, Discovery will launch a global public service announcement that reads: "Discovery's mission is to understand and share the world around us. We will always uphold mutual respect, equality and tolerance. Our hope is justice and peace for everyone. #BlackLivesMatter. "

Zaslav also said he will work with the company's executive team to develop a programming strategy "that can help achieve greater understanding and debate on some of the central issues at the heart of systemic racism in the United States."

And Discovery will support grassroots organizations with philanthropy, employee impact initiatives, and career opportunities through partner groups, including donating to various social justice organizations as part of its social initiative, RISE: Reduce Inequality and support empowerment, and will include an employee equalization component.

Discovery joins Walt Disney companies Netflix, Amazon, WarnerMedia, Sony and others who have spoken out against racial injustice in a series of corporate statements and pledges of help that began over the weekend.

Complete note from David Zaslav:

We are living in particularly difficult times. The senseless murder of George Floyd, the pain and despair in the black community, and the fury in so many cities over the weekend is deeply painful. The heartbreak is real and I know that, like Pam and me, many of you in the Discovery family are feeling it, too.

The tragic events in Minneapolis are an affront to our shared sense of decency, human dignity, and basic human rights.

For me personally, I have been reflecting on my most vivid memories as a child. In 1968, when I was eight years old, I woke up twice that year to see my parents' heartbreak at the breakfast table, a sadness I'd never seen before. Two of our family heroes had been shot dead, first Martin Luther King, Jr., then Bobby Kennedy just a few weeks later, and along with them, he felt like our country's ideals and sense of hope. My parents struggled to explain what was happening in the United States and how we would overcome the trauma of those days. The MLK and Bobby Kennedy murders had a profound and lasting impact on me. It is difficult to understand and unimaginable that 52 years later we still have not managed to correct the mistakes of our history and to realize the positive change for which MLK lost his life.

Today I find myself fighting for the right words.

It is inexplicable that our country cannot unite to resolve the stubborn bigotry that led to the murder of George Floyd, and it haunts so many of our friends, colleagues, and fellow citizens daily. Turning to each other, more divisive language, and hurting innocents are not the answers.

What I do know is that Discovery has an important role to play. We have a voice and we have influence. As the famous Dr. Martin Luther King said: "All work that elevates humanity has dignity and importance.. "I think we are doing important work here, and in our humblest moments, Discovery can elevate the dignity and understanding of all peoples, all cultures, and all creatures that inhabit our glorious Planet Earth.

It is one of our core values: always do the right thing. Now more than ever . We have always upheld equality of treatment, inclusion and mutual respect, and I want to be clear today: Discovery is also resolutely opposed to any discrimination, violence or social injustice against anyone. The racism that led to the death of George Floyd is anathema to everything we stand for as an organization.

As part of the solution, we can do what we do best. We can use our channel portfolio, respected talent, and powerful reach to tell critical stories and fuel the discussion.

Starting today, we will reach the world with a PSA that will be broadcast through our networks everywhere that says: "Discovery's mission is to understand and share the world around us. We will always defend mutual respect, equality and tolerance. Our hope is justice and peace for all. #BlackLivesMatter "

Additionally, I will work with Kathleen, Nancy, and their teams in the coming days to develop a programming strategy that can help achieve greater understanding and debate on some of the central issues at the heart of systemic racism in the United States.

We can also support organizations that do critical work on the ground through our philanthropy, employee impact initiatives, and more career opportunities through partner groups like the Emma Bowen Foundation. To support these efforts, the company will donate to various social justice organizations as part of our RISE social good initiative: Reduce Inequality and Support Empowerment, and will include an employee equalization component. We welcome your feedback on particular organizations where you think our contributions could have the greatest impact. Discovery's Multicultural Alliance along with our entire Employee Resource community will host a moment of silence this week. Please see Workplace for more details.

Of course, we will continue to lead this company with the attributes that make our culture so strong and vibrant: fair treatment, mutual respect, inclusion and a positive, diverse, dynamic and energetic work environment.

But we want to do more. We must do more Our community and our country need us to do more … and we need your help. Just as we have gotten closer to our response to the pandemic, Adria, myself and all the senior leadership of this company want to hear from you. We do not have all the answers. We need to listen, learn and speak. We need more ideas and new ways to stimulate speech. We need innovative ways to create content and elevate important stories. Please contact us if you have any ideas or suggestions about what we can do collectively as a company or potentially to assist you as an individual.

Finally, to bring a necessary perspective during these difficult times, I recommend that you take a look at a discussion guide for our special collaboration with Steven Spielberg, "Why We Hate", which helps illuminate some of the intractable human elements for problem solving. of racism and ignorance.

Discovery is at our best when we get a little closer to the world. We do this with humility and empathy in everything we can. It is an honor to be on the same team as you.

Please know that Your health, safety and mental well-being are number one priorities in discovery. No matter what the challenge or difficulty of the conversation is, we are here to help you, with resources, support and a safe space to exchange ideas, thoughts and dialogues. Our employee assistance program is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week for all employees worldwide who need assistance at this time.

I hope you are well … let me know what you are thinking and I will keep you informed.

Best,

David